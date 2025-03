Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale

foldable phone

The OnePlus Open is 29% off at Best Buy $1199 99 $1699 99 $500 off (29%) Want a fantastic foldable phone that costs less than Samsung and Google options? Get the OnePlus Open. Best Buy has an exclusive sale on the device, offering it for $500 off its original price. You can even save an extra $100 with immediate activation. Buy at BestBuy The OnePlus Open is 24% off at the official store $1299 99 $1699 99 $400 off (24%) Over at the official store, you can currently get a $400 discount on the OnePlus Open. On the bright side, the OnePlus Store lets you trade in an eligible device to save more. Buy at BestBuy

foldable phone

This month started with a lovely OnePlus Open promo at the official store. For a limited time, you could get thefor $500 off with a coupon code. The bargain expired recently, but not everything is lost. In fact, you can snatch the same price cut at Best Buy!That's right — the $1,699.99 flagship retails for $1,199.99 at the merchant. On top of that, you can score an additional $100 discount by activating your phone immediately. What about the official store? Over there, you can get the model for $400 off its list price, so Best Buy is clearly having the better deal right now.As one of the best foldable phones on the market, this Galaxy Z Fold 6 rival promises a lot. We've spent some time with it and were especially pleased with its superb and lightweight design. As we've pointed out in our OnePlus Open review , this fella lacks a mammoth crease, too!The Android phone features two brilliant displays: a 6.31-inch OLED cover touchscreen and a 7.82-inch main OLED one. Both support 1-120Hz refresh rates for a smooth scrolling experience and offer vivid colors.What about performance? The device features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering enough horsepower for most tasks. Of course, this chip is nowhere near as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, used in the. So, if you want even more horsepower, consider the Samsung phone a solid alternative.Equally remarkable on the camera front, thetakes good-looking photos with excellent dynamics, accurate colors, and detail. In other words, while it's not as capable as the best camera phones , it won't disappoint you at all. The handset features a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP 3x telephoto lens.Another great perk here is the fast charging support. Unlike some foldable options, this buddy supports 67W wired charging. Overall, theis a fantastic choice forenthusiasts.If you want to get this OnePlus phone without breaking the bank, we suggest you check out Best Buy's promo. It might not remain live for long, so act fast and get yours before it's too late.