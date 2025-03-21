Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
This month started with a lovely OnePlus Open promo at the official store. For a limited time, you could get the foldable phone for $500 off with a coupon code. The bargain expired recently, but not everything is lost. In fact, you can snatch the same price cut at Best Buy!
That's right — the $1,699.99 flagship retails for $1,199.99 at the merchant. On top of that, you can score an additional $100 discount by activating your phone immediately. What about the official store? Over there, you can get the model for $400 off its list price, so Best Buy is clearly having the better deal right now.
The Android phone features two brilliant displays: a 6.31-inch OLED cover touchscreen and a 7.82-inch main OLED one. Both support 1-120Hz refresh rates for a smooth scrolling experience and offer vivid colors.
Equally remarkable on the camera front, the OnePlus Open takes good-looking photos with excellent dynamics, accurate colors, and detail. In other words, while it's not as capable as the best camera phones, it won't disappoint you at all. The handset features a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP 3x telephoto lens.
Another great perk here is the fast charging support. Unlike some foldable options, this buddy supports 67W wired charging. Overall, the OnePlus Open is a fantastic choice for foldable phone enthusiasts.
If you want to get this OnePlus phone without breaking the bank, we suggest you check out Best Buy's promo. It might not remain live for long, so act fast and get yours before it's too late.
As one of the best foldable phones on the market, this Galaxy Z Fold 6 rival promises a lot. We've spent some time with it and were especially pleased with its superb and lightweight design. As we've pointed out in our OnePlus Open review, this fella lacks a mammoth crease, too!
What about performance? The device features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering enough horsepower for most tasks. Of course, this chip is nowhere near as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, used in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. So, if you want even more horsepower, consider the Samsung phone a solid alternative.
