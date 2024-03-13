Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Here's everything that could change in the next iPhone 16

Leaked iPhone 16 render showcases slimmer camera island and new buttons
The iPhone 16 is still half a year away but leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. We have been hearing that the new phones will gain new buttons and even though they will continue to have two cameras, Apple could change how they are mounted. Freshly leaked CAD images bring those leaks to life.

Unlike the forthcoming Pro models, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus aren't expected to get bigger screens. Additionally, they will probably have the same overall look as the current-gen models.

This means the base model will have a 6.1-inch screen. But as fresh renders show, Apple has at least three design changes planned for it.

Leaker Majin Bu has shared with us CAD sketches of the iPhone 16. The image seems to confirm that the phone will have an iPhone X-like camera bump with vertically aligned main and ultra-wide cameras. The flash unit is placed outside of the bump.


This setup will presumably allow the iPhone 16 to shoot spatial videos which can be played on the Vision Pro headset. This functionality is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro.

The ring/silent switch above the volume buttons has apparently been replaced by the Action button which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro last year. Users can assign any action they perform frequently to the button such as turning on the Flashlight.

On the other side, below the power button, the rumored Capture button can be seen. This new button is expected to facilitate photography in landscape orientation. The button will reportedly be pressure sensitive and in addition to taking photos and videos, it will also let you do things like adjust focus and zoom in and out.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will allegedly be powered by the unannounced A18 chip which will be built on TSMC's 3nm process and could offer more RAM than the current models. Whether it will be good enough to make it the best phones of 2024 list remains to be seen.

