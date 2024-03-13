Here's everything that could change in the next iPhone 16

iPhone 16 is still half a year away but leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. We have been hearing that the new phones will gain new buttons and even though they will continue to have two cameras, Apple could change Theis still half a year away but leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. We have been hearing that the new phones will gain new buttons and even though they will continue to have two cameras, Apple could change how they are mounted . Freshly leaked CAD images bring those leaks to life.





Unlike the forthcoming Pro models, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus aren't expected to get bigger screens. Additionally, they will probably have the same overall look as the current-gen models.





This means the base model will have a 6.1-inch screen. But as fresh renders show, Apple has at least three design changes planned for it.





iPhone 16 . The image seems to confirm that the phone will have Leaker Majin Bu has shared with us CAD sketches of the. The image seems to confirm that the phone will have an iPhone X-like camera bump with vertically aligned main and ultra-wide cameras. The flash unit is placed outside of the bump.









iPhone 16 to shoot spatial videos which can be played on the This setup will presumably allow theto shoot spatial videos which can be played on the Vision Pro headset. This functionality is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro





The ring/silent switch above the volume buttons has apparently been replaced by the Action button which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro last year. Users can assign any action they perform frequently to the button such as turning on the Flashlight.



