Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Performance of iPhone 16 Pro may not impress greatly but that's okay

iOS Apple
Performance of iPhone 16 Pro may not impress but that's okay
Whether or not new smartphones need faster chips is a debate for another day, but being crowned the speediest phone certainly has its charm. For the longest time, iPhones have managed a performance lead over top Android flagships, but the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro might not be powerful enough to continue that winning streak.

For users who use their phones mostly for browsing the web, texting friends, and using social media apps, most smartphones, including affordable ones, are sufficiently powerful. 

So while speed might not be a key consideration for most folks, some need all the speed they can get. Besides, with many of us sticking to our phones for longer and repairs becoming easier, it makes sense to go for a phone that will be able to keep up with future apps.

A18 Pro will only be 10 percent faster than the A17 Pro


Nguyen Phi Hung, a new X leaker on the block, claims that the Apple A18 Pro will be barely faster than the A17 Pro, the chip that powers the iPhone 15 Pro. The A18 Pro will allegedly fuel the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max and per the leak, it will only be 10 percent faster than the A17 Pro.

Performance of iPhone 16 Pro may not impress greatly but that's okay

Since the leaker doesn't have an established track record, it's best to take this rumor with a pinch of salt. That said, it's in line with a recent rumor that said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will power next year's Android flagships, will have more processing power than the A18 Pro.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will likely be a huge jump over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 because it will be based on the 3nm process and use new custom cores.

Since the A17 Pro was also a 3nm chip, it's understandable that the A18 Pro won't be considerably faster than it. Besides, Apple already has a comfortable lead over other chips, so even a small performance bump might be enough to maintain the edge.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro appears to suffer from overheating issues, so Apple might be focusing more on efficiency this time around. 

Apple is also rumored to put a great emphasis on AI performance and is expected to arm the chip with a new Neural Engine with more cores. This would be a substantial upgrade as the Neural Engine has stuck with 16 cores since 2020's iPhone 12.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Latest News

Bug fixes and security patches could arrive for iPhone this week with arrival of iOS 17.4.1
Bug fixes and security patches could arrive for iPhone this week with arrival of iOS 17.4.1
Google Messages rolls out custom RCS conversation color themes more widely
Google Messages rolls out custom RCS conversation color themes more widely
iPhone user who 'lost everything' warning others against malicious App Store app
iPhone user who 'lost everything' warning others against malicious App Store app
Google quietly enabled display output on the Pixel 8 series with the latest beta
Google quietly enabled display output on the Pixel 8 series with the latest beta
SMIC to create R&D team to investigate 3nm chip production for Huawei
SMIC to create R&D team to investigate 3nm chip production for Huawei
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless