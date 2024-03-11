Performance of iPhone 16 Pro may not impress greatly but that's okay

Whether or not new smartphones need faster chips is a debate for another day, but being crowned the speediest phone certainly has its charm. For the longest time, iPhones have managed a performance lead over top Android flagships , but the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro might not be powerful enough to continue that winning streak.





So while speed might not be a key consideration for most folks, some need all the speed they can get. Besides, with many of us sticking to our phones for longer and repairs becoming easier, it makes sense to go for a phone that will be able to keep up with future apps.

A18 Pro will only be 10 percent faster than the A17 Pro





iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max and per the leak, it will only be 10 percent faster than the A17 Pro. Nguyen Phi Hung , a new X leaker on the block, claims that the Apple A18 Pro will be barely faster than the A17 Pro, the chip that powers the iPhone 15 Pro . The A18 Pro will allegedly fuel thePro and Pro Max and per the leak, it will only be 10 percent faster than the A17 Pro.









Since the leaker doesn't have an established track record, it's best to take this rumor with a pinch of salt. That said, it's in line with a recent rumor that said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will power next year's Android flagships, will have more processing power than the A18 Pro.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will likely be a huge jump over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 because it will be based on the 3nm process and use new custom cores.





Since the A17 Pro was also a 3nm chip, it's understandable that the A18 Pro won't be considerably faster than it. Besides, Apple already has a comfortable lead over other chips, so even a small performance bump might be enough to maintain the edge.





iPhone 15 Pro appears to Also, theappears to suffer from overheating issues , so Apple might be focusing more on efficiency this time around.



