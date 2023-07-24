Future iPhone to have no bezels at all if rumors turn out to be true
In the future, we might possibly see an iPhone without any bezels, which would be a significant update. According to rumors from THE ELEC, a Korean media specializing in electronic components, Apple has reportedly asked Samsung Display and LG Display to develop an OLED display that removes all front bezels from the iPhone.
According to THE ELEC, there are talks that Samsung Display and LG Display are currently working on organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) to meet Apple's alleged request for a bezel-less iPhone. Apple's goal is to make the front display bezel of the iPhone completely disappear while maintaining a flat display, distinguishing it from curved displays used by other smartphone manufacturers.
Two critical technologies that need attention for a successful bezel-less display are thin-film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technologies. Making the outer film encapsulation thinner and seamlessly blending the UPC with the rest of the display would enhance user immersion.
The thin film that protects the OLED screen is made of two different layers – one that blocks moisture and oxygen and another that fills gaps and adds flexibility. Apple's interest in thinner layers might pose challenges in terms of protection and adding touch technology.
The UPC technology, which places the front camera under the display, makes the camera hole invisible when not in use. However, it could lower picture quality due to a decrease in pixel density and have a noticeable boundary with the rest of the display.
However, achieving this bezel-less OLED display would require improvements in thin-film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technologies and the need to secure antenna space. It is important to note that these are just industry rumors and implementing such technology for mass production may take some time.
Apple chose not to adopt Samsung Electronics' curved display technology found in the Galaxy S series due to concerns about optical distortion and vulnerability to external shocks. Apple might be considering bending all the circuits currently located in the bezel below the display to achieve the bezel-less design, but this approach would come with challenges in terms of antenna space and interference.
If the rumors are accurate and Apple is indeed striving to develop a completely bezel-less iPhone, they must overcome several challenges to bring it into production. Given the recent achievements and progress from Samsung Display and LG Display, it wouldn't be surprising if this happens sooner rather than later.
