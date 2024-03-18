Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple in talks to license Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri, add new iOS features
The upcoming iOS 18 update is expected to be one of the biggest-if not the biggest-in iOS history. Part of that is due to the myriad AI features that Apple will be adding to the operating system including possible improvements to digital assistant Siri. While the date has not yet been announced, many iPhone users are looking forward to this June's WWDC 2024 developer conference to see what changes Apple plans for its digital assistant.

When Siri first hit the scene in 2011 with the introduction of the iPhone 4s, it appeared that Apple was on to something big. But eventually, Siri's capabilities and performance were surpassed by Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa and a shot of AI could be the cure for what ails the old gal. According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking with Google about licensing the latter's Gemini AI. The talks between the two tech giants have progressed to the negotiating stage.

Besides improving Siri, Apple hopes to use Gemini to add new AI-based features to iOS 18. Apple and Google already have an agreement to make Google the default search engine on Safari, a deal that reportedly pays Apple nearly $20 billion annually. Because this deal is being investigated by the DOJ, any deal involving Apple and Google, including one that would allow Apple to use Gemini, would probably have to be agreed to by the Justice Department or some other regulatory agency in the U.S.

On Android, users can install the Gemini app (found in the Play Store) and opt-in to have Gemini replace the Google Assistant although some features, such as reminders, controlling media, and routines will not work with Gemini. If you opted in to replace Google Assistant with Gemini and want to switch back, go to the Gemini app, tap the profile icon, go to settings, tap on "Digital assistants from Google" at the bottom, and select Google Assistant. On iOS, Gemini can be accessed from the Gemini tap in the top center of the Google app, right under the digital assistant. 

Should Apple and Google come to an agreement over licensing Gemini, we should see a greatly improved Siri which is something that all iPhone users have been hoping for.

