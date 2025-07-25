New Pixel 10 leak demonstrates that Google is in love with gray
Everyone has their color eras, but we need to live through Google’s gray era together.
Image credit — Evan Blass
You might have heard that before, but the Pixel 10 series has leaked again. This time, we have a set of what look like final marketing renders of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
The images, leaked by famed leaker Evan Blass, show most of the Pixel 10 devices in Google’s new favorite shade. That would be the Moonstone color, which looks like a light tone of gray and may be Pixel 10’s featured color.
Technically, the gray color of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be called “Sterling,” but they still line up very well next to the rest of Google’s products. The only non-gray piece in the newly leaked images is a slimmer band of the Pixel Watch 4, which also appears with another Moonstone band.
Missing from this set of renders are the vanilla Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the former may be offered in a much brighter palette, we’ve already seen the Moonstone version of the foldable in previous leaks.
Considering Evan Blass’ reputation, those are likely real renders that Google might use after the August 20 premiere of the Pixel 10 series. They also make it even more obvious that this year’s updates may be focused mainly on software and under-the-hood improvements.
The Pixel 10 series is expected to use Tensor G5 chipsets, which would be a pivotal moment for Google. That’s rumored to be the first fully in-house designed chip by the company, produced on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process.
With it, Google joins Apple and Samsung in designing its own silicon, which could lead to an improvement in the Pixel’s performance. However, we need to wait for the devices to be released to see if they can challenge the upcoming iPhone 17 series and the Galaxy S25.
In terms of colors, Google isn’t breaking any new ground. The Moonstone of most Pixels is dull, but that’s true for the colors of Apple and Samsung’s premium flagships as well. What I’d like to see are Pro devices in at least a little more exciting colors. Until then, I’ll need to stick to my mustard yellow case.
