Half of you think that Apple may be tearing its community apart, so let's review

The good: sales and success



From a business perspective, it's hard to argue with success. The iPhone 17 models are reportedly flying off the shelves, outpacing the



Financially, Apple is doing what it has always done: making a ton of money. The ecosystem is strong, and a successful launch, by the numbers, is a successful launch. For the 50% who voted "Yes," this is likely what they see—a healthy, thriving company delivering products that millions of people want to buy.



The bad: bugs and boredom



Here’s where the other half of the story comes in. The iPhone 17 launch hasn't been without its issues. Reports are surfacing about cellular connectivity problems, visual glitches in the new



Beyond the bugs, there's a growing sentiment that Apple is playing it safe. While Google's Pixel phones are pushing the boundaries of AI and software innovation, Apple's updates can feel iterative. For long-time fans, the "it just works" mantra is being challenged by a reality of software bugs and hardware issues. This feeling that the magic is fading, replaced by predictable, incremental updates, is likely why 49% of you feel it hasn't been a good year for the tech giant.



So, what's the verdict?



The divide in the community makes perfect sense. Apple is a victim of its own success. The company has grown so massive that its primary goal is to maintain momentum, which can sometimes come at the cost of the bold innovation that built its legacy.





While the balance sheet looks fantastic, the user experience is showing some cracks. The split in the poll perfectly reflects this duality: a company that is incredibly successful financially, yet is starting to feel a bit less special to the people who once championed it.







