Half of you think that Apple may be tearing its community apart, so let's review

With a nearly 50/50 split on whether Apple had a good year, it's clear something is going on.

By
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Image Outside Regent Street Apple Store
Referential image outside the Regent Street, London Apple Store. | Image credit — Apple 

It seems like the Apple community is at a crossroads. A recent poll we ran, which garnered over 2,400 votes so far, shows an almost exact 50/50 split on whether Apple had a good year. This division is telling. On one hand, Apple CEO Tim Cook is sending out memos celebrating the "very successful" launch of the iPhone 17 lineup. On the other, half of the dedicated user base feels like something is off. So, what’s really going on? Let's break it down.

The good: sales and success


From a business perspective, it's hard to argue with success. The iPhone 17 models are reportedly flying off the shelves, outpacing the iPhone 16. The base model, with its ProMotion display and storage upgrades, has hit a sweet spot for consumers. Cook's internal memo, a tradition going back to the Jobs era, was full of praise for the team's hard work, even rewarding them with extra days off.

Financially, Apple is doing what it has always done: making a ton of money. The ecosystem is strong, and a successful launch, by the numbers, is a successful launch. For the 50% who voted "Yes," this is likely what they see—a healthy, thriving company delivering products that millions of people want to buy.

The bad: bugs and boredom

Screenshot of PhoneArena poll
Current results of our poll that shows half of our community is split. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Here’s where the other half of the story comes in. The iPhone 17 launch hasn't been without its issues. Reports are surfacing about cellular connectivity problems, visual glitches in the new iOS 26, and a fragile aluminum construction on the Pro model that damages easily. Even "Apple Intelligence" is reportedly broken for some users.

Beyond the bugs, there's a growing sentiment that Apple is playing it safe. While Google's Pixel phones are pushing the boundaries of AI and software innovation, Apple's updates can feel iterative. For long-time fans, the "it just works" mantra is being challenged by a reality of software bugs and hardware issues. This feeling that the magic is fading, replaced by predictable, incremental updates, is likely why 49% of you feel it hasn't been a good year for the tech giant.

Do you agree that Apple has sort of "lost its way"?

Vote View Result

So, what's the verdict?


The divide in the community makes perfect sense. Apple is a victim of its own success. The company has grown so massive that its primary goal is to maintain momentum, which can sometimes come at the cost of the bold innovation that built its legacy.

While the balance sheet looks fantastic, the user experience is showing some cracks. The split in the poll perfectly reflects this duality: a company that is incredibly successful financially, yet is starting to feel a bit less special to the people who once championed it.

