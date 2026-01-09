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Nothing walks back a highly controversial decision on its (a) Series phones

A win for privacy fans and minimalists alike.

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Nothing Phone (3a)
Nothing is reversing course on its controversial lock screen ads and making it easier to delete pre-installed system apps. A new update addresses user complaints by removing the "Lock Glimpse" feature on most devices and offering deep removal tools for Meta services.

Nothing is cleaning house


After facing some heat from the community regarding the appearance of "Lock Glimpse"—a feature that looked suspiciously like a widget for serving ads—Nothing has released an official statement detailing how it is fixing the situation. The company is tweaking three main areas: pre-installed Meta (Facebook) apps, app recommendations, and the lock screen widget itself.

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How to remove Meta services


Owners of the Phone (3a) lite can now fully scrub Meta apps from their device. Usually, disabling these apps just hides them, but Nothing is going a step further.

  1. Go to the app details page for Meta App Installer, Manager, or Service.
  2. Tap Disable.
  3. Accept the prompt to restart your device.

Once the phone reboots, the services are actually removed from the system partition. They are gone entirely unless you factory reset the phone.

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Changes to Lock Glimpse and Recommendations


Perhaps the biggest news is that Nothing is removing Lock Glimpse from the Nothing Phone (a) Series, though it will remain on the Lite version. The company stated they might bring it back only if it can be "meaningfully improved."

Additionally, a new "App Recommendations" pop-up that appears during setup on CMF and (a) series phones can now be dismissed with a swipe or disabled entirely in the settings menu.

Why this transparency matters


This is a significant move because budget-friendly phones often rely on pre-installed software and ads to subsidize the lower hardware cost. It is an industry standard that users have begrudgingly accepted over the years. By walking back the "Lock Glimpse" feature and allowing users to nuking Meta services from the system, Nothing is prioritizing its brand reputation over potential ad revenue.

For the average user, this means a cleaner phone that actually behaves like the minimalist device it was advertised to be. It also sets a precedent that if users make enough noise about intrusive features, manufacturers might actually listen.

Does the inclusion of pre-installed apps or ads stop you from buying a budget phone?
Yes, I refuse to use a phone with ads in the UI.
63.06%
No, I don't mind them if it keeps the phone cheap.
1.91%
I only mind if I can't disable or uninstall them.
31.85%
I root my phones, so I just remove them myself.
3.18%
157 Votes

A refreshing pivot


I have to give credit where it's due. It would have been easy for Nothing to double down and claim these features were essential for the user experience, but they chose to listen to their community instead. The distinction regarding the "Lite" model keeping the lock screen feature is interesting—it suggests that the absolute cheapest models still need that revenue stream to exist.

However, the ability to completely remove Meta services from the system partition is a massive win for privacy. Most phones don't let you do that without advanced technical knowledge. It makes me respect the company's "transparency" claims a lot more than I did last week.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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