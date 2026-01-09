Samsung’s Bixby reboot looks a lot like Google Gemini





Bixby is borrowing some of Google’s best tricks





New features coming to Bixby:

Bixby Live: A conversational voice interface where you can talk back and forth with the assistant, similar to Gemini Live. It reportedly includes screen sharing capabilities.

A conversational voice interface where you can talk back and forth with the assistant, similar to Gemini Live. It reportedly includes screen sharing capabilities. Circle to Ask: A visual search tool that mimics Google’s "Circle to Search," but routes the query through Bixby’s AI.

A visual search tool that mimics Google’s "Circle to Search," but routes the query through Bixby’s AI. AI Podcast: The ability to generate audio content based on inputs.

The ability to generate audio content based on inputs. Expanded Inputs: You can use your camera or audio files to ask questions.

The leak also points to deep integration with third-party apps. We aren't just talking about Samsung apps here; the new Bixby is expected to play nice with services like Uber, The Weather Channel, and Perplexity to fetch real-world info. If the timeline holds up, we should see this debut with the The leak also points to deep integration with third-party apps. We aren't just talking about Samsung apps here; the new Bixby is expected to play nice with services like Uber, The Weather Channel, and Perplexity to fetch real-world info. If the timeline holds up, we should see this debut with the Galaxy S26 series, which is rumored to launch in late February 2026.



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Why this matters for Galaxy owners

New Bixby screenshots found in One UI 8.5. | Images credit — u/Proshis_Saha_Swopna (Reddit)



For years, Bixby has occupied a strange space on Samsung phones. It often feels like the feature that hijacked your power button or the assistant you accidentally trigger when you didn't mean to. By injecting generative AI and copying successful features like "Circle to Search," Samsung is trying to make Bixby a legitimate competitor to Google Gemini rather than just a background feature you try to disable.



The addition of "Circle to Ask" is particularly interesting. Google's version is arguably the most useful AI feature on Android right now because it is intuitive. By cloning this, Samsung ensures that users who prefer the Bixby ecosystem (or who stick with the default settings) don't feel like they are missing out on modern conveniences. For years, Bixby has occupied a strange space on Samsung phones. It often feels like the feature that hijacked your power button or the assistant you accidentally trigger when you didn't mean to. By injecting generative AI and copying successful features like "Circle to Search," Samsung is trying to make Bixby a legitimate competitor to Google Gemini rather than just a background feature you try to disable.The addition of "Circle to Ask" is particularly interesting. Google's version is arguably the most useful AI feature on Android right now because it is intuitive. By cloning this, Samsung ensures that users who prefer the Bixby ecosystem (or who stick with the default settings) don't feel like they are missing out on modern conveniences.

It also suggests that Samsung wants to keep you inside its own walled garden. If Bixby can answer your questions, book your Uber, and analyze your screen without you needing to open a Google app, that is a win for Samsung's ecosystem stickiness.



Will you give the new AI Bixby a chance? Yes, I prefer Samsung's ecosystem. 22.22% Maybe, if it's actually smarter than before. 44.44% No, I’m sticking with Google Gemini. 33.33% Vote 54 Votes





Do we really need a smarter Bixby?



The reality is that while Google’s Gemini is great at "knowing" things, it is sometimes clumsy at controlling your actual phone hardware. Bixby has always shone at device management—changing detailed settings that other assistants can't touch. If Samsung can combine that deep hardware control with the conversational smarts of "Bixby Live" and the utility of "Circle to Ask," it might finally be worth keeping enabled.



That said, "Circle to Ask" feels a bit redundant if you already have "Circle to Search" on your phone. Unless Bixby can offer something radically different with that gesture, I might just stick with the Google original. We will know for sure when the Galaxy S26 drops this year.





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Samsung is preparing to overhaul Bixby with AI features that feel very familiar to Google users. New leaks reveal a "Bixby Live" mode and a "Circle to Ask" gesture are on the way.