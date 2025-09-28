Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
CEO Tim Cook has sent out a companywide memo to employees, reflecting on Apple's successes this year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent out a companywide memo to employees, following the launch of the overhauled iPhone 17 lineup of phones. This is a tradition that has been carried out at the company since the days of Steve Jobs, and is a moment for Cook to reflect on how the company has performed that year.
The iPhone 17 launch has gone pretty great, and the new models are flying off shelves in much greater numbers than the iPhone 16 series. While the new iPhone Air is quite popular, and the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro even more so, it’s the base model iPhone 17 that’s seen a lot of attention this year.
The iPhone 17 launch is, no doubt about it, a very successful one. However, and this was expected, Tim Cook did not address the numerous issues currently being reported by iPhone 17 owners.
For starters, the iPhone 17 has cellular issues, no matter which network you may be on. iOS 26, with its Liquid Glass redesign, is also exhibiting some annoying visual glitches. Apple Intelligence on iPhone 17 is broken as well, though that is a much more uncommon problem, thankfully. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro gets damaged very easily due to its new aluminum construction.
Apple insider Mark Gurman shared the memo in his newsletter Power On, stating that Tim Cook was very pleased with how the iPhone 17 launch had gone. Cook also offered employees extra days off, as a thank you for all the hard work that they’ve put in to make this year a successful one.
Storage upgrades and the addition of the ProMotion display on the base model have made it the best standard iPhone in years. It also keeps the older look of the iPhone 16, so it’s being preferred by consumers who don’t like the iPhone 17 Pro redesign. In his memo, Cook said that he was very proud of the impact that Apple was creating.
I really could not be prouder of the impact we’re having on our customers and the opportunities we’re creating for our incredible developers and the world. In recognition of your outstanding work, I’m pleased to share that everyone will receive an additional three days off to relax and spend time with loved ones. In the US, most teams will take off Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Retail, AppleCare and international teams will be able to use their days at a later date. As you know, this extra break is not something we take for granted, but it’s well deserved this year in light of your impressive achievements and the company’s performance.
It’s great to see Cook rewarding Apple employees with extra days off, but it’ll be greater still to see Apple acknowledge the issues present across the iPhone 17 series, and perhaps promise a fix.
