Google's seriously underrated Pixel Watch 4 is more compelling than ever at these huge new discounts
It's time to seriously consider Google's latest and greatest in-house smartwatch for your next purchase in the product category.
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This is an undeniably premium-looking smartwatch with a high-quality display in tow. | Image by PhoneArena
When it rains, it pours. I'm sure you're all familiar with the age-old saying, but have you noticed how perfectly it applies to Pixel Watch 4 deals of late?
Unveiled all the way back in August 2025 and (for some reason) commercially released around a month and a half later, Google's newest (and undeniably greatest) in-house smartwatch stuck to (or very close to) its regular prices for an unusually long time. But then the first solid discount finally dropped a couple of months ago, and the floodgates were officially opened.
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Now Amazon is outdoing a promotion from a few weeks back, which in turn improved on an earlier offer from the same e-commerce giant. What makes the latest deal so great? Simple: you can choose between a small 41mm Pixel Watch 4 with built-in cellular connectivity and a large 45mm LTE-enabled variant at a similarly hefty discount.
Specifically, the 41mm model is available for $98.99 below its $449.99 list price with a polished silver case and iris band, while the 45mm version can be yours at an even more impressive $103.99 off its typical price of $499.99 with the same colored case but a porcelain band instead.
Left out of most conversations aiming to identify the best smartwatches in the world right now due to its belated release and many similarities with the significantly cheaper Pixel Watch 3, the decidedly feature-packed, reasonably powerful, and remarkably good-looking Google Pixel Watch 4 might have just improved its value proposition enough to give the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic a run for their money.
The Pixel Watch 4's app support is pretty much unrivaled. | Image by PhoneArena
After all, the battery life is pretty impressive (by Wear OS standards), the circular AMOLED touchscreen simply outstanding (by any and all standards), and the long-term software support could actually be the number one selling point here... if you can live with the occasional bug and a general sense of system instability.
Our in-depth Pixel Watch 4 review, in case you're wondering, unsurprisingly found the wearable's overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, design, and user interface to be its key strengths, with very few notable weaknesses identified and no absolute deal breakers in sight (especially at a $100 or $104 discount).
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