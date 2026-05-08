Google's seriously underrated Pixel Watch 4 is more compelling than ever at these huge new discounts





Pixel Watch 4





Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $99 off (22%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Iris Active Band Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) $104 off (21%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Active Band Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Specifically, the 41mm model is available for $98.99 below its $449.99 list price with a polished silver case and iris band, while the 45mm version can be yours at an even more impressive $103.99 off its typical price of $499.99 with the same colored case but a porcelain band instead.













After all, the battery life is pretty impressive (by Wear OS standards), the circular AMOLED touchscreen simply outstanding (by any and all standards), and the long-term software support could actually be the number one selling point here... if you can live with the occasional bug and a general sense of system instability.





, in case you're wondering, unsurprisingly found the wearable's overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, design, and user interface to be its key strengths, with very few notable weaknesses identified and no absolute deal breakers in sight (especially at a $100 or $104 discount). Our in-depth Pixel Watch 4 review , in case you're wondering, unsurprisingly found the wearable's overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, design, and user interface to be its key strengths, with very few notable weaknesses identified and no absolute deal breakers in sight (especially at a $100 or $104 discount).

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