Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Amazon's Spring Sale event brings a rare and exciting promo on this Wear OS smartwatch.
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Google's best smartwatch just became even better. | Image by PhoneArena
Do you like the minimalist look of Google Pixel watches? If you're also a Google Pixel phone user, now might be the perfect chance to complete your ecosystem. The 45mm Google Pixel Watch 4 is 15% off at Amazon during the Spring Sale event, making it a very sweet option for fans.
Although the e-commerce giant sold this timepiece at an even lower price during Black Friday 2025, this is actually its highest discount for 2026. In other words, this sale is about as good as it gets — at least until this summer's Prime Day event.
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While earlier generations had some flaws, including poor metrics accuracy, this device is a considerable leap forward. Thanks to new software optimizations, this fella delivers much more accurate readings.
Google also introduces a personalized AI coach that adapts to your needs in real time. Basically, this means the wearable can adjust your training plans based on a poor night's sleep or encourage you to push hard after a good rest.
Needless to say, the screen itself looks great. While the model looks nearly identical to previous generations, bezels are now much thinner, and the extra-bright screen ensures perfect legibility in all conditions.
On top of all that, Google packs dual-GPS support. That improves positioning accuracy, which is important for casual runs in the city and remote hikes.
Rounding things out is a considerably longer battery life. The timepiece delivers two-day battery life on a single charge, essentially beating models like the Apple Watch Series 11. That's still a far stretch from the best Garmin watches but quite decent for a Wear OS device nonetheless.
As I see it, Pixel Watch 4 is easily the most polished Google wearable yet. For some, it might be worth it even at full price. But now that the 45mm variant is down by 15% at Amazon, it's a way more tempting pick for sure.
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