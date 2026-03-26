Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo

Amazon's Spring Sale event brings a rare and exciting promo on this Wear OS smartwatch.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 4.
Google's best smartwatch just became even better. | Image by PhoneArena

Do you like the minimalist look of Google Pixel watches? If you're also a Google Pixel phone user, now might be the perfect chance to complete your ecosystem. The 45mm Google Pixel Watch 4 is 15% off at Amazon during the Spring Sale event, making it a very sweet option for fans.

Although the e-commerce giant sold this timepiece at an even lower price during Black Friday 2025, this is actually its highest discount for 2026. In other words, this sale is about as good as it gets — at least until this summer's Prime Day event.

45mm Pixel Watch 4: save 15%

$60 off (15%)
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is a great choice for Pixel phone users. During the Amazon Spring Sale event, this device has plunged by 15%, making it a much more affordable option. Don't miss out on this bargain and act fast if you wish to save.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



While earlier generations had some flaws, including poor metrics accuracy, this device is a considerable leap forward. Thanks to new software optimizations, this fella delivers much more accurate readings.

Google also introduces a personalized AI coach that adapts to your needs in real time. Basically, this means the wearable can adjust your training plans based on a poor night's sleep or encourage you to push hard after a good rest. 

Needless to say, the screen itself looks great. While the model looks nearly identical to previous generations, bezels are now much thinner, and the extra-bright screen ensures perfect legibility in all conditions. 

On top of all that, Google packs dual-GPS support. That improves positioning accuracy, which is important for casual runs in the city and remote hikes.

Rounding things out is a considerably longer battery life. The timepiece delivers two-day battery life on a single charge, essentially beating models like the Apple Watch Series 11. That's still a far stretch from the best Garmin watches but quite decent for a Wear OS device nonetheless.

As I see it, Pixel Watch 4 is easily the most polished Google wearable yet. For some, it might be worth it even at full price. But now that the 45mm variant is down by 15% at Amazon, it's a way more tempting pick for sure.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15962 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27

Latest News

Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
Amazon's Spring Sale makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold my top foldable pick
Amazon's Spring Sale makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold my top foldable pick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless