The Pixel Watch 4 is here and wants to run your life – can it?

Design and display: bigger, brighter, better?







The Pixel Watch 4 keeps the two-size setup (41mm and 45mm) but shrinks the bezels, giving you a bigger, richer display. Google calls it the Actua 360 domed display – almost edge-to-edge and 15% smaller bezels than the Pixel Watch 3. Translation: 10% more active area and 50% brighter at 3000 nits. So yes, it should actually look good outdoors.



Material 3 design comes alive here: expressive, personal, and super easy to navigate. Switching apps, reading messages, or tracking your workout is all smoother, and the watch is built to survive life with Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade aluminum. Water? Dust? Scratches? Bring it on.

Biggest upgrade design-wise? Repairability. Finally, you can replace the display and battery if something breaks. About time.









You can make the 41 mm Pixel Watch 4 fit your style with many bands to choose from. | Image credit – Google



Bands and colors get a glow-up, too. The 45mm adds a Satin Moonstone case with a matching band. The 41mm now has Polished Silver with Iris band and Champagne Gold with Lemongrass band. Plus, all-new watch faces let you pick stats and widgets for a look that's both useful and stylish.





The bigger 45mm one also offers many different styles. | Image credit – Google Battery: more juice, less waiting



Battery life is supposedly better than before: 45mm up to 40 hours, 41mm up to 30. Flip on Battery Saver and you’re looking at 72 and 48 hours, respectively. Charging is faster too – zero to 50% in 15 minutes, giving 15 more hours of juice.







And Google redesigned charging with a side-mounted dock. Pop your watch on, and it shows time, battery %, charge ETA, and your next alarm. Smart little dock.



Gemini AI : your wrist just got smarter



Pixel Watch 4 packs a custom speaker, stronger haptics, and raise-to-talk support, so chatting with Gemini is seamless. Gemini gives quick answers, responds to messages, and pulls info from apps like Gmail and Calendar. Need your hotel info, directions, and a road trip playlist? Done.



Safety first (literally)







Google is doubling down on safety this year, bringing emergency satellite communications so you can (theoretically) reach help even when you’re off the grid. But, let’s be real — the fine print matters.



Pixel Watch Satellite SOS isn’t guaranteed everywhere, and it might not work in every situation. It’s free for two years after activation, but after that, you’ll probably have to pay. And whether it actually works in the US? Still unclear. We’ll update you once we know for sure.



The Pixel Watch 4 also brings back Loss of Pulse Detection, a first-of-its-kind feature that debuted on the Pixel Watch 3 . Basically, if your heart stops from something like cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, overdose, or poisoning, the watch can automatically call emergency services – life-saving potential right there. Thealso brings back Loss of Pulse Detection, a first-of-its-kind feature that debuted on the. Basically, if your heart stops from something like cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, overdose, or poisoning, the watch can automatically call emergency services – life-saving potential right there.



There’s more: Safety Check lets you set a timer when running solo or walking at night. If you don’t respond, your location gets sent to your emergency contacts. Emergency sharing can also send your real-time location and battery level. And Fall Detection plus Car Crash Detection? They can connect you to help if you take a hard spill or get into an accident.



Fitness and health: Fitbit power



Fitness tracking is extensive, too. Fitbit Morning Brief gives a daily health and fitness summary: sleep, readiness, progress toward goals, and more.



Three key metrics – readiness, cardio load, and target cardio load – tell you if it’s a push day or recovery day. Over 40 exercise modes are tracked, including yoga, HIIT, and kickboxing. Advanced running tools and Fitbit Premium AI suggestions help you train smarter.



Holistic health tracking includes ECG for AFib, heart rate alerts, breathing rate, SpO2, skin temp, and HRV. The body-response sensor detects stress and nudges you toward mindfulness exercises. Sleep tracking, medical info storage, and emergency sharing round out the health toolkit.





Pixel Watch 4 + Pixel phones







The Pixel Watch 4 really shines when paired with your Pixel phone and Google apps. Want to snap a photo? Your watch can control the camera – zoom, switch between front and back, and take the shot without touching your phone.



Unlocking your Pixel is just a tap away whenever your watch is nearby. Google Wallet lives on your wrist too, so payment cards, boarding passes, event tickets, and membership passes are all ready for a quick tap-and-go. Even offline Google Maps directions are there, in case your phone takes a nap.



And yes, it’s handy in your smart home, too. Control Google TV without hunting for the remote, check your Nest Cam or Doorbell feed, and talk to someone at the door with two-way audio – all from your wrist.



Pixel Watch 4 price and availability



The Pixel Watch 4 is official… but don’t rush to the store just yet. You’ll have to wait until later this fall before it actually hits shelves. You can preorder it today but it will be available on shelves starting October 9. As for pricing, here’s the breakdown:



Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): $349 for Wi-Fi and $449 for LTE.

(41mm): $349 for Wi-Fi and $449 for LTE. Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): $399 for Wi-Fi and $499 for LTE.

Pixel Watch 4 competitors

Now, how does it stack up against the competition? The Pixel Watch 4 can go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series. The latter also comes in two sizes, has brighter display, longer battery life than any previous Galaxy watch, and Gemini AI on board – it's a strong contender.







Both start at $350, so picking between them might come down to personal preference. While we’ll need hands-on testing to see how the Pixel Watch 4 really compares, at first glance, it looks like either option could easily satisfy smartwatch fans.





