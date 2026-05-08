Apple fans don’t have high hopes for iPhone prices in the coming years
It's wishful thinking to imagine the iPhone selling for the same price three years from now.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We've already seen a price hike with the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Though reports indicate that Apple will absorb the ongoing price hikes for a while to capture more market share globally, customers don’t exactly have high hopes. The memory crisis — which might even lead to some smaller companies going bankrupt — has instilled a fear of guaranteed price increases in the coming years.
In a recent poll about rumored iPhone 18 prices, we asked you where you thought iPhone prices will be three years from now.
Less than two percent of you said that iPhone prices will be much lower than they are today. A little over four percent of you said that iPhone prices will be a little lower than they currently are.
Far more people have, what is to my mind, a more realistic view of the coming three years.
Around 19.5 percent of respondents feel that iPhone prices will be a little higher than today in three years. A little over 25 percent of voters said that iPhone prices will be moderately higher in three years’ time.
The problem is that we can’t know for certain just yet where iPhone prices will lean in the near future. This is because there are conflicting reports coming out about the memory crisis every day.
Some analysts expect it to keep getting worse until at least 2028, while others are hinting at a return to normal beginning in the middle of next year.
Consistent with multiple reports and market analyses, Apple will very likely absorb costs for now. However, I think that it’s wishful thinking to imagine the same price tags displayed for the iPhone three years from now.
Some of you are optimistic
In a recent poll about rumored iPhone 18 prices, we asked you where you thought iPhone prices will be three years from now.
Less than two percent of you said that iPhone prices will be much lower than they are today. A little over four percent of you said that iPhone prices will be a little lower than they currently are.
Meanwhile, 11 percent of voters think that iPhone prices will remain the same three years from now. That is certainly a possibility, especially if Apple extends its plan to absorb increasing costs.
Others…not so much
The upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra will be the most expensive Apple phone to date. | Image by Ben Geskin
Far more people have, what is to my mind, a more realistic view of the coming three years.
Around 19.5 percent of respondents feel that iPhone prices will be a little higher than today in three years. A little over 25 percent of voters said that iPhone prices will be moderately higher in three years’ time.
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Lastly, almost 38 percent of you think that iPhone prices will be significantly higher three years from now, whether or not Apple tries to absorb costs. What about you? Do you have faith in Apple maintaining its pricing structure for the iPhone three generations down?
Where will iPhone prices be in three years?
iPhone prices are uncertain for now
The problem is that we can’t know for certain just yet where iPhone prices will lean in the near future. This is because there are conflicting reports coming out about the memory crisis every day.
Some analysts expect it to keep getting worse until at least 2028, while others are hinting at a return to normal beginning in the middle of next year.
I think Apple will raise prices
Consistent with multiple reports and market analyses, Apple will very likely absorb costs for now. However, I think that it’s wishful thinking to imagine the same price tags displayed for the iPhone three years from now.
Even if the memory crisis stabilizes and prices go down, just standard inflation and the ever-increasing costs of manufacturing will force Apple to raise iPhone prices.
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