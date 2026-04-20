The larger Pixel Watch 4 plunges to its best price yet on Amazon
Don't waste time and grab this polished wearable at its lowest price while you still can.
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The most polished wearable just became cheaper than ever. | Image by PhoneArena
How would you like to grab the latest Google wearable at its lowest price ever? That's not a typo, by the way: Amazon's current limited-time sale brings the LTE-powered Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case to about $390.
This beats every deal I've seen so far, including Black Friday's epic bargain. In case you're wondering, the same wearable was on sale at $100 off during the largest shopping events of the year.
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Sound tempting? Now's the time to do it; just keep in mind the promo is only available on select color variants. Go ahead and grab your epic savings while Amazon's best discount is still open.
As my colleague has said in the Google Pixel Watch 4 review, this is easily the most polished wearable from the brand. Unlike previous generations, this one is repairable. So, if you accidentally break the glass, you won't have to replace the entire device.
This Wear OS smartwatch is more accurate than its predecessor. From heart rate to workout tracking and even blood oxygen levels, the wearable delivers improved sensor accuracy across some of the most important health metrics.
You're also getting a special AI health coach. This feature uses AI to analyze your data and give you real-time guidance and adjustments during workouts.
With earlier Google Pixel watches, battery life was one of the biggest pain points. Google fixes it with the Pixel Watch, and the larger size can give you over two days of usage on a single charge.
Couple that with the dual-band GPS support and the enhanced sleep tracking features, and you've got a real winner. The best part about this smartwatch is that it's now an absolute hit at Amazon.
If you've been waiting for a truly one-of-a-kind discount, now's your chance. Grab the 45mm wearable with LTE and save $110 while Amazon's bargain lasts.
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