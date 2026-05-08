Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G gives you that staple Samsung experience on a budget, and Verizon adds a cherry on top

Super high speeds and a tablet discount, but is it all worth it?

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Verizon Samsung Galaxy Tab Total Wireless
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab A11+ showing a race car on its display.
Are Total and the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G the perfect combo? | Image by Samsung
Tablets with cellular connectivity aren't for everyone. But those who want the extra convenience will probably appreciate the experience. Nowadays, having cellular connectivity on your device isn't a premium perk — it saves you the trouble of hunting for a Wi-Fi signal when you're outdoors. 

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G: the entry-level choice for many


Normally, 5G-ready tablets come with a hefty asking price. But that's not the case with the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G. This device costs just $269.99 and gives you all the essentials you could possibly need. 

It features an 11-inch WUXGA display with a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid viewing experience. Whether you're watching videos indoors or browsing at the park, this device won't let you down. 

The Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G: save 26% at Total

$199 99
$269 99
$70 off (26%)
Total Wireless is now allowing users to grab the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G with a 26% discount. To get the promo, customers must bundle and activate a Total 5G Unlimited tablet plan with an existing phone service (or a new phone service).
Buy at Total Wireless

On top of that, it features a MediaTek MT8775 chip under the hood, which handles daily tasks without any hiccups. Sure, it's not the best choice for power users, but it's more than decent for everyday use. 

Recommended For You


The best part about this device is that you can now get it at a lower price with Verizon's Total Wireless. But where's the catch?

What would make you choose a prepaid carrier?
6 Votes


Requirements to consider


Likely for a limited time, the Galaxy Tab A11 5G+ is down to $199.99 at Total Wireless. To get the discount, you must bundle and activate a Total 5G Unlimited Tablet service with your existing or current phone plan. 

This service costs $60/mo and includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data on the Verizon network, which delivers surprisingly good download speeds of 195-634 Mbps. 



Streaming is also set at 1080p, so videos boast an excellent quality. An additional perk is the no-contract monthly plan.

Discounts are welcome, but are they always great? 


While this tablet plan may appear way too pricey, when you consider the monthly service plans at competitors, it's actually a pretty good value for the speeds you get.

But then again, it's still a $60/mo plan — that's nearly your entire discount on the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G. Even though there's no fine print that says users must stay on this plan for multiple months, the device will remain locked to Total Wireless for 365 days. 



The good news is that users may be able to save $40/mo on the tablet plan with Total Wireless. This option is usually unlocked when users pair their existing phone plan with a data service for their tablets, though it's unclear whether the $70 price cut on the Tab A11+ 5G is still applicable in this case. 

The ultimate choice


Should you really go for this Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G offer? It depends — if you're after solid download speeds and are ready to move your phone service to Total Wireless (or are already a customer), it might be a great pick for you. 

However, if you don't have the habit of using a tablet on the go, this Total Verizon offer may appear like a 'luxury' choice you don't really need.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month
Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount
Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount
Allegedly official Xperia 1 VIII images clarify Sony's big redesign just ahead of the phone's launch
Allegedly official Xperia 1 VIII images clarify Sony's big redesign just ahead of the phone's launch
New Device Care feature allows Galaxy users to block apps spewing out excessive ad notifications
New Device Care feature allows Galaxy users to block apps spewing out excessive ad notifications
Sony has one simple way to instantly dominate the smartphone market
Sony has one simple way to instantly dominate the smartphone market
This MVNO, powered by T-Mobile, clones your voice to make the phone calls you don't want to
This MVNO, powered by T-Mobile, clones your voice to make the phone calls you don't want to