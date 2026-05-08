The Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G gives you that staple Samsung experience on a budget, and Verizon adds a cherry on top

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G: the entry-level choice for many



It features an 11-inch WUXGA display with a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid viewing experience. Whether you're watching videos indoors or browsing at the park, this device won't let you down.





The Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G: save 26% at Total $199 99 $269 99 $70 off (26%) Total Wireless is now allowing users to grab the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G with a 26% discount. To get the promo, customers must bundle and activate a Total 5G Unlimited tablet plan with an existing phone service (or a new phone service). Buy at Total Wireless



On top of that, it features a MediaTek MT8775 chip under the hood, which handles daily tasks without any hiccups. Sure, it's not the best choice for power users, but it's more than decent for everyday use.



Recommended For You





The best part about this device is that you can now get it at a lower price with Verizon 's Total Wireless. But where's the catch? The best part about this device is that you can now get it at a lower price with's Total Wireless. But where's the catch?





What would make you choose a prepaid carrier? Cheap service and exciting plan perks The option to buy a new device at a discount High data speeds with no deprioritization I'm never switching to a prepaid carrier Vote 6 Votes



Requirements to consider

Likely for a limited time, the Galaxy Tab A11 5G+ is down to $199.99 at Total Wireless. To get the discount, you must bundle and activate a Total 5G Unlimited Tablet service with your existing or current phone plan.



This service costs $60/mo and includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data on the Verizon network, which delivers surprisingly good download speeds of 195-634 Mbps.





Streaming is also set at 1080p, so videos boast an excellent quality. An additional perk is the no-contract monthly plan.



Discounts are welcome, but are they always great?

While this tablet plan may appear way too pricey, when you consider the monthly service plans at competitors, it's actually a pretty good value for the speeds you get.



But then again, it's still a $60/mo plan — that's nearly your entire discount on the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G. Even though there's no fine print that says users must stay on this plan for multiple months, the device will remain locked to Total Wireless for 365 days. Streaming is also set at 1080p, so videos boast an excellent quality. An additional perk is the no-contract monthly plan.While this tablet plan may appear way too pricey, when you consider the monthly service plans at competitors, it's actually a pretty good value for the speeds you get.But then again, it's still a $60/mo plan — that's nearly your entire discount on the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G. Even though there's no fine print that says users must stay on this plan for multiple months, the device will remain locked to Total Wireless for 365 days.

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



The good news is that users may be able to save $40/mo on the tablet plan with Total Wireless. This option is usually unlocked when users pair their existing phone plan with a data service for their tablets, though it's unclear whether the $70 price cut on the Tab A11+ 5G is still applicable in this case.



The ultimate choice

Should you really go for this Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G offer? It depends — if you're after solid download speeds and are ready to move your phone service to Total Wireless (or are already a customer), it might be a great pick for you.



However, if you don't have the habit of using a tablet on the go, this Total Verizon offer may appear like a 'luxury' choice you don't really need. The good news is that users may be able to save $40/mo on the tablet plan with Total Wireless. This option is usually unlocked when users pair their existing phone plan with a data service for their tablets, though it's unclear whether the $70 price cut on the Tab A11+ 5G is still applicable in this case.Should you really go for this Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G offer? It depends — if you're after solid download speeds and are ready to move your phone service to Total Wireless (or are already a customer), it might be a great pick for you.However, if you don't have the habit of using a tablet on the go, this Totaloffer may appear like a 'luxury' choice you don't really need. Likely for a limited time, the Galaxy Tab A11 5G+ is down to $199.99 at Total Wireless. To get the discount, you must bundle and activate a Total 5G Unlimited Tablet service with your existing or current phone plan.This service costs $60/mo and includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data on thenetwork, which delivers surprisingly good download speeds of 195-634 Mbps.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

Tablets with cellular connectivity aren't for everyone. But those who want the extra convenience will probably appreciate the experience. Nowadays, having cellular connectivity on your device isn't a premium perk — it saves you the trouble of hunting for a Wi-Fi signal when you're outdoors.Normally, 5G-ready tablets come with a hefty asking price. But that's not the case with the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G. This device costs just $269.99 and gives you all the essentials you could possibly need.