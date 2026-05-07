T-Mobile wants to give you a free Galaxy A17 or Moto G (2026), so let me tell you where's the catch

You can also get the Motorola Moto G (2026) at no cost with Metro by T-Mobile. The device can be yours at no cost when you bring you phone number to the carrier and select the $40/mo plan. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale.

Motorola has equipped its latest budget Moto G device with a 6.7-inch screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, its resolution isn't exactly spot-on, so its visuals look less impressive than on the Galaxy A17.Under the hood, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, giving you a decent experience with everyday tasks. You can learn more about this model in our