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T-Mobile wants to give you a free Galaxy A17 or Moto G (2026), so let me tell you where's the catch

Why pay full price for your next budget phone when Metro is giving you one for free?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A close-up of the Galaxy A17 5G rear camera setup.
Who would pass up a free phone? | Image by PhoneArena
With some US carriers, 'free' phones are often tied to ultra-expensive service plans that make the discount seem like anything but a gift. But things are much simpler with Metro by T-Mobile

This carrier gives you a price guarantee and relatively affordable plans, making the 'free' phone promise seem truly special.

Metro's current free 5G lineup


For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned operator lets new customers get quality service and treat themselves to a new smartphone at no additional cost. 

Free phones! | Image by Metro by T-Mobile - T-Mobile wants to give you a free Galaxy A17 or Moto G (2026), so let me tell you where&#039;s the catch
Free phones! | Image by Metro by T-Mobile


Of course, the current lineup doesn't include the best phones. Still, the offered devices are a great choice for users seeking a no-frills phone that handles all the basics.

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Galaxy A17 5G: the cheapest OLED experience


The Galaxy A17 5G is a must-have for any user on a shoestring budget who wants a quality viewing experience. This Android phone is one of the most affordable options with an OLED screen. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a decent brightness of over 1,000 nits.

Galaxy A17 5G: now free at Metro

$0
$229 99
$230 off (100%)
Metro by T-Mobile allows new customers to grab the Galaxy A17 5G for free. The offer is compatible with the $40 Period. monthly plan. You must bring your phone number to Metro to grab the discount.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


Battery life is a highlight as well. In our Galaxy A17 review, we've estimated that the model delivers over 17 hours of nonstop browsing and nearly 13 and a half hours of constant video streaming. It lasts longer on a single charge than the Moto G Power (2026)!


Best of all, this model can now be yours for $0.00 at Metro by T-Mobile. All you need to do is bring your number and select the $40 Period online-only plan. Keep in mind that Metro may want you to verify your name and address in order to check whether you qualify for the promotion.

Moto G (2026): style on a budget


The Moto G (2026) lacks the OLED technology of the Samsung phone. However, this model sports a very stylish build despite its affordable asking price. It features a vegan leather back, which improves grip and adds a premium feel.

Moto G (2026): grab for free at Metro

$0
$189 99
$190 off (100%)
You can also get the Motorola Moto G (2026) at no cost with Metro by T-Mobile. The device can be yours at no cost when you bring you phone number to the carrier and select the $40/mo plan. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile

Motorola has equipped its latest budget Moto G device with a 6.7-inch screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, its resolution isn't exactly spot-on, so its visuals look less impressive than on the Galaxy A17.

Under the hood, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, giving you a decent experience with everyday tasks. You can learn more about this model in our Moto G (2026) review.


Just like the A17, Metro by T-Mobile is now allowing you to get this Motorola device completely free of charge. To grab the promotion, you should bring your phone number and select the $40 Period monthly plan. 

Plan details


Both devices can be yours for free with Metro's most affordable service. But is the $40 Period plan any good? 

Metro's $40/mo plan features: 

  • Unlimited talk and text
  • Unlimited 5G data on the T-Mobile network
  • A five-year price guarantee on data, text, and talk
  • T-Mobile Tuesday goodies
  • Scam Shield support, which limits fraudulent and spam calls


As you can see, this is a straightforward service designed to deliver all the basics. With the included five-year guarantee, you can rest assured that there'll be no sudden surcharges to your service, making this plan compelling for seeking long-term commitment. 

Limitations to consider


Like many online carriers, Metro by T-Mobile has different tiers to cover every user's needs and budget. While the highest-tier options come with additional perks, such as cloud storage at no extra cost, this one lacks such perks. 

Another thing to keep in mind is that users who exceed 35GB of 5G data per month may notice slower speeds. This may happen in congested areas or when the network is busy. Furthermore, videos stream in SD, which is considerably less sharp than HD or FHD quality.

In addition, Metro by T-Mobile keeps devices locked for 365 days, requiring users to stay with the carrier during that period. After that, the carrier remotely unlocks the device, saving you time and effort.

Should you take advantage? 


If you're tired of paying $100+/mo for service and don't need a flagship phone, then Metro's current free 5G phone offers are definitely worth checking out. With the $40/mo plan, this carrier is giving you all the essentials. By throwing in a free device, the operator only sweetens the pot, making the overall value even harder to ignore. 

On the other hand, if you don't want to wait a full year before your device can be unlocked (or want a more capable device), this offer may not be right for you.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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