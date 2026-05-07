T-Mobile wants to give you a free Galaxy A17 or Moto G (2026), so let me tell you where's the catch
Why pay full price for your next budget phone when Metro is giving you one for free?
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Who would pass up a free phone? | Image by PhoneArena
With some US carriers, 'free' phones are often tied to ultra-expensive service plans that make the discount seem like anything but a gift. But things are much simpler with Metro by T-Mobile.
This carrier gives you a price guarantee and relatively affordable plans, making the 'free' phone promise seem truly special.
For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned operator lets new customers get quality service and treat themselves to a new smartphone at no additional cost.
Of course, the current lineup doesn't include the best phones. Still, the offered devices are a great choice for users seeking a no-frills phone that handles all the basics.
The Galaxy A17 5G is a must-have for any user on a shoestring budget who wants a quality viewing experience. This Android phone is one of the most affordable options with an OLED screen. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a decent brightness of over 1,000 nits.
Battery life is a highlight as well. In our Galaxy A17 review, we've estimated that the model delivers over 17 hours of nonstop browsing and nearly 13 and a half hours of constant video streaming. It lasts longer on a single charge than the Moto G Power (2026)!
Best of all, this model can now be yours for $0.00 at Metro by T-Mobile. All you need to do is bring your number and select the $40 Period online-only plan. Keep in mind that Metro may want you to verify your name and address in order to check whether you qualify for the promotion.
The Moto G (2026) lacks the OLED technology of the Samsung phone. However, this model sports a very stylish build despite its affordable asking price. It features a vegan leather back, which improves grip and adds a premium feel.
Motorola has equipped its latest budget Moto G device with a 6.7-inch screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, its resolution isn't exactly spot-on, so its visuals look less impressive than on the Galaxy A17.
Just like the A17, Metro by T-Mobile is now allowing you to get this Motorola device completely free of charge. To grab the promotion, you should bring your phone number and select the $40 Period monthly plan.
Both devices can be yours for free with Metro's most affordable service. But is the $40 Period plan any good?
Metro's $40/mo plan features:
As you can see, this is a straightforward service designed to deliver all the basics. With the included five-year guarantee, you can rest assured that there'll be no sudden surcharges to your service, making this plan compelling for seeking long-term commitment.
Like many online carriers, Metro by T-Mobile has different tiers to cover every user's needs and budget. While the highest-tier options come with additional perks, such as cloud storage at no extra cost, this one lacks such perks.
Another thing to keep in mind is that users who exceed 35GB of 5G data per month may notice slower speeds. This may happen in congested areas or when the network is busy. Furthermore, videos stream in SD, which is considerably less sharp than HD or FHD quality.
If you're tired of paying $100+/mo for service and don't need a flagship phone, then Metro's current free 5G phone offers are definitely worth checking out. With the $40/mo plan, this carrier is giving you all the essentials. By throwing in a free device, the operator only sweetens the pot, making the overall value even harder to ignore.
This carrier gives you a price guarantee and relatively affordable plans, making the 'free' phone promise seem truly special.
Metro's current free 5G lineup
For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned operator lets new customers get quality service and treat themselves to a new smartphone at no additional cost.
Free phones! | Image by Metro by T-Mobile
Of course, the current lineup doesn't include the best phones. Still, the offered devices are a great choice for users seeking a no-frills phone that handles all the basics.
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Have you ever gotten a free phone through a carrier?
Galaxy A17 5G: the cheapest OLED experience
The Galaxy A17 5G is a must-have for any user on a shoestring budget who wants a quality viewing experience. This Android phone is one of the most affordable options with an OLED screen. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a decent brightness of over 1,000 nits.
- Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals
Battery life is a highlight as well. In our Galaxy A17 review, we've estimated that the model delivers over 17 hours of nonstop browsing and nearly 13 and a half hours of constant video streaming. It lasts longer on a single charge than the Moto G Power (2026)!
A budget phone that offers solid value. | Image by PhoneArena
Best of all, this model can now be yours for $0.00 at Metro by T-Mobile. All you need to do is bring your number and select the $40 Period online-only plan. Keep in mind that Metro may want you to verify your name and address in order to check whether you qualify for the promotion.
Moto G (2026): style on a budget
The Moto G (2026) lacks the OLED technology of the Samsung phone. However, this model sports a very stylish build despite its affordable asking price. It features a vegan leather back, which improves grip and adds a premium feel.
- Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals
Motorola has equipped its latest budget Moto G device with a 6.7-inch screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, its resolution isn't exactly spot-on, so its visuals look less impressive than on the Galaxy A17.
Under the hood, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, giving you a decent experience with everyday tasks. You can learn more about this model in our Moto G (2026) review.
Motorola's budget Moto G option can be a great choice for users. | Image by PhoneArena
Just like the A17, Metro by T-Mobile is now allowing you to get this Motorola device completely free of charge. To grab the promotion, you should bring your phone number and select the $40 Period monthly plan.
Plan details
Both devices can be yours for free with Metro's most affordable service. But is the $40 Period plan any good?
Metro's $40/mo plan features:
- Unlimited talk and text
- Unlimited 5G data on the T-Mobile network
- A five-year price guarantee on data, text, and talk
- T-Mobile Tuesday goodies
- Scam Shield support, which limits fraudulent and spam calls
Metro by T-Mobile coverage is spot-on, as this map shows. | Image by Metro by T-Mobile
As you can see, this is a straightforward service designed to deliver all the basics. With the included five-year guarantee, you can rest assured that there'll be no sudden surcharges to your service, making this plan compelling for seeking long-term commitment.
Limitations to consider
Like many online carriers, Metro by T-Mobile has different tiers to cover every user's needs and budget. While the highest-tier options come with additional perks, such as cloud storage at no extra cost, this one lacks such perks.
Another thing to keep in mind is that users who exceed 35GB of 5G data per month may notice slower speeds. This may happen in congested areas or when the network is busy. Furthermore, videos stream in SD, which is considerably less sharp than HD or FHD quality.
In addition, Metro by T-Mobile keeps devices locked for 365 days, requiring users to stay with the carrier during that period. After that, the carrier remotely unlocks the device, saving you time and effort.
Should you take advantage?
If you're tired of paying $100+/mo for service and don't need a flagship phone, then Metro's current free 5G phone offers are definitely worth checking out. With the $40/mo plan, this carrier is giving you all the essentials. By throwing in a free device, the operator only sweetens the pot, making the overall value even harder to ignore.
On the other hand, if you don't want to wait a full year before your device can be unlocked (or want a more capable device), this offer may not be right for you.
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