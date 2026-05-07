T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon postpaid customers in one state will be forced to pay a new monthly fee





The text message says that starting on July 1, the state of Connecticut will add a five cents monthly fee per line. The funds are being raised to provide wage replacement, supplemental income and medical benefits to firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer because of their job, which exposes them to toxins.

The original bill allowed wireless subscribers to opt out of paying the fee





The law requires carriers to collect this fee. It was designed to be paid by customers of telecom companies and show up as a line item on their bills, similar to the 911 surcharge fee. The text from T-Mobile has the starting date wrong since the General Assembly in the state pushed back the starting date of this fee to January 1, 2027.









Originally, wireless customers were going to be able to opt out of paying the fee, but that option has been repealed. The 5-cent fee is mandatory for all non-prepaid lines in the state. According to sSB 1318, titled "An Act Assessing A Certain Fee For Deposit Into The Firefighters Cancer Relief Account," the telecom companies that provide local telephone service, commercial mobile radio service, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) service have to charge each subscriber five cents per month per service line.

The maximum amount a T-Mobile account can be charged for the fee





Each carrier, like T-Mobile , collects the funds, deposits them into the Firefighters Cancer Relief Account, and they are sent to the Office of the State Treasurer by the 15th day of each month. The reaction of one Reddit subscriber, who has the username "chem_dragon," pretty much covered how those impacted by the new fee are feeling about it. He wrote: "I don't give a f*** if it's 5 cents or not, I didn't ask to participate and the fact I can't opt out should be illegal."



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The maximum number of phone lines allowed with a postpaid T-Mobile account is 12. This means that the most a T-Mobile account will be charged for the fee is 60 cents each month.





T-Mobile postpaid subscribers. Remember, the fee is being charged to postpaid subscribers only according to the law, which means that most MVNO customers will not be affected. AT&T and Verizon postpaid customers, however, will be charged as well aspostpaid subscribers.