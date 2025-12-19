JBL's Live 770NC ANC headphones are 40% off at Amazon once again





The JBL Live 770NC is 40% off at Amazon $80 off (40%) Amazon is currently selling one of JBL's most popular headsets with a solid 40% discount. The Live 770NC headphones can be yours at that price cut in all four available colors. Amazon won't keep the deal live for long, so act fast and save while you can. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



In case you missed Black Friday Week — the same discount was available during the savings event. However, it’s not the biggest markdown Amazon has ever launched. We tracked prices for the past six months, and found an even more generous $100 price cut in July. But that sale hasn’t returned since, so this is clearly your next best chance to save.



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You’re also getting decent active noise cancellation that successfully removes most unwanted distractions from your listening experience. When you need to stay in tune with your surroundings, Smart Ambient helps you hear the world around you without taking the headset off.



Battery life is absolutely impressive here — up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. And that’s with ANC on, by the way. If you turn off the feature, you can get an even longer listening experience of up to 65 hours. There’s also fast-charging on deck, with a quick five-minute charge delivering up to four hours of music.



As you can see, the JBL Live 770NC bring a lot to the table. It may be hard to recommend at full price, but 40% off makes it a very tempting choice. Grab yours at Amazon and save big while it lasts. In case you missed Black Friday Week — the same discount was available during the savings event. However, it’s not the biggest markdown Amazon has ever launched. We tracked prices for the past six months, and found an even more generous $100 price cut in July. But that sale hasn’t returned since, so this is clearly your next best chance to save.These over-ear wireless headphones are a solid package for music lovers seeking powerful sound, comfortable design, and ultra-long playtime. With JBL Signature Sound right out of the box, you’re getting deep and thumping bass, mostly clear highs, and a decently wide soundstage. Sure, they don’t deliver the best possible audio, but they’re not half bad either.You’re also getting decent active noise cancellation that successfully removes most unwanted distractions from your listening experience. When you need to stay in tune with your surroundings, Smart Ambient helps you hear the world around you without taking the headset off.Battery life is absolutely impressive here — up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. And that’s with ANC on, by the way. If you turn off the feature, you can get an even longer listening experience of up to 65 hours. There’s also fast-charging on deck, with a quick five-minute charge delivering up to four hours of music.As you can see, the JBL Live 770NC bring a lot to the table. It may be hard to recommend at full price, but 40% off makes it a very tempting choice. Grab yours at Amazon and save big while it lasts.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

One of the best JBL headphones are once again available at a seriously affordable price. Right now, the Live 770NC, normally retailing for about $200, can be yours for 40% off at Amazon. Even better, all four colors come at the same discounted price, making it even harder to ignore. Just a heads-up: this is a limited-time bargain, so you might not have too much time to act.