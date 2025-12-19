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JBL's Live 770NC ANC headphones are 40% off at Amazon once again

Don't miss this chance to score 40% off JBL's high-quality headphones.

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A girl wearing the JBL Live 770NC while standing in front of a brick wall.
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One of the best JBL headphones are once again available at a seriously affordable price. Right now, the Live 770NC, normally retailing for about $200, can be yours for 40% off at Amazon. Even better, all four colors come at the same discounted price, making it even harder to ignore. Just a heads-up: this is a limited-time bargain, so you might not have too much time to act.

The JBL Live 770NC is 40% off at Amazon

$80 off (40%)
Amazon is currently selling one of JBL's most popular headsets with a solid 40% discount. The Live 770NC headphones can be yours at that price cut in all four available colors. Amazon won't keep the deal live for long, so act fast and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

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In case you missed Black Friday Week — the same discount was available during the savings event. However, it’s not the biggest markdown Amazon has ever launched. We tracked prices for the past six months, and found an even more generous $100 price cut in July. But that sale hasn’t returned since, so this is clearly your next best chance to save.

These over-ear wireless headphones are a solid package for music lovers seeking powerful sound, comfortable design, and ultra-long playtime. With JBL Signature Sound right out of the box, you’re getting deep and thumping bass, mostly clear highs, and a decently wide soundstage. Sure, they don’t deliver the best possible audio, but they’re not half bad either.

You’re also getting decent active noise cancellation that successfully removes most unwanted distractions from your listening experience. When you need to stay in tune with your surroundings, Smart Ambient helps you hear the world around you without taking the headset off.

Battery life is absolutely impressive here — up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. And that’s with ANC on, by the way. If you turn off the feature, you can get an even longer listening experience of up to 65 hours. There’s also fast-charging on deck, with a quick five-minute charge delivering up to four hours of music.

As you can see, the JBL Live 770NC bring a lot to the table. It may be hard to recommend at full price, but 40% off makes it a very tempting choice. Grab yours at Amazon and save big while it lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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