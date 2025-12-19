JBL's Live 770NC ANC headphones are 40% off at Amazon once again
Don't miss this chance to score 40% off JBL's high-quality headphones.
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In case you missed Black Friday Week — the same discount was available during the savings event. However, it’s not the biggest markdown Amazon has ever launched. We tracked prices for the past six months, and found an even more generous $100 price cut in July. But that sale hasn’t returned since, so this is clearly your next best chance to save.
These over-ear wireless headphones are a solid package for music lovers seeking powerful sound, comfortable design, and ultra-long playtime. With JBL Signature Sound right out of the box, you’re getting deep and thumping bass, mostly clear highs, and a decently wide soundstage. Sure, they don’t deliver the best possible audio, but they’re not half bad either.
You’re also getting decent active noise cancellation that successfully removes most unwanted distractions from your listening experience. When you need to stay in tune with your surroundings, Smart Ambient helps you hear the world around you without taking the headset off.
Battery life is absolutely impressive here — up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. And that’s with ANC on, by the way. If you turn off the feature, you can get an even longer listening experience of up to 65 hours. There’s also fast-charging on deck, with a quick five-minute charge delivering up to four hours of music.
As you can see, the JBL Live 770NC bring a lot to the table. It may be hard to recommend at full price, but 40% off makes it a very tempting choice. Grab yours at Amazon and save big while it lasts.
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