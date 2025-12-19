Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung's generous Galaxy S25 promo keeps rocking

Samsung still offers this premium and compact phone at a solid discount.

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A close-up of the Galaxy S25's front design and bright display.
View now at Samsung
Remember when Samsung slashed the compact Galaxy S25 to a much more affordable price? Guess what — that lovely $287 discount from two weeks ago is still here today! Let’s break down the offer.

Save up to $287 on the Galaxy S25

$512 99
$799 99
$287 off (36%)
The compact Galaxy S25 is still going for a tempting $287 off its original price. The discount includes $100 off without any trade-ins and an extra discount of up to $187 with an eligible device trade-in. Don't miss out on Samsung's offer.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: save $150

$150 off (19%)
In case you don't have the right device to trade in, consider Amazon's discount on the Galaxy S25. Right now, you can get the model in Mint with 128GB of storage for $150 off. There are limited quantities left in stock.
Buy at Amazon

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Right off the bat, both the 128GB and 256GB options get a $100 discount. On top of that, you can get an extra $187 maximum trade-in discount when you trade in an eligible phone. In case you don’t have a device to trade, Amazon currently sells limited quantities of the 128GB Mint variant for $150 off.

As one of the best compact phones, this bad boy has a lot to offer. It boasts a stunning 6.2-inch OLED display, flagship-grade brightness levels, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth scrolling experience. While it doesn’t come with the same anti-reflective coating as the S25 Ultra, it still delivers a proper high-end visual experience.

More impressively, the device offers excellent performance across the board. It packs none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC under the hood, which can handle multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks alike. Want to know how it compares to Google’s latest non-Pro device? Check out our Galaxy S25 vs Pixel 10 review for a full performance breakdown.

Another thing we really like about the S25 is the camera. Although it has the same camera setup as its predecessor (50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto), it captures much more natural-looking colors and slightly better dynamics than the Galaxy S24. Browse camera samples in our Galaxy S25 review for more camera insights.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy S25 is a proper compact flagship you should definitely have on your radar. To many, it’s well worth it even at its standard price. But now when it’s still going for up to $287 off at Samsung, it’s an absolute delight.

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Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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