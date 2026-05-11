Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop

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Back in March, the watch was available for $120 off, so the current discount isn’t the absolute best I’ve ever seen for this bad boy. Nevertheless, it’s just $20 shy of it, and as I said, the timepiece hasn’t received such a generous price cut in a couple of months. Given how much it has to offer in return, I think this is an opportunity you definitely don’t want to pass up.Sure, it’s not particularly budget-friendly; I understand that. However, this is Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartwatch right now, so you just know you’re in for a treat when snagging it for $100 off its price.Since it was made for people with an active lifestyle, it was built to take a beating, featuring a titanium case and a sapphire crystal AMOLED display. These are two of the toughest materials used by smartwatch manufacturers today, so our friend here can easily survive the usual accidental bumps into doors and tables.Beyond its rugged design, it’s packed with all the fancy features you'd expect from a flagship watch, including Samsung’s body composition analysis. And since there’s more to life than pumping iron, it rocks lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, phone call support, NFC, and the ability to download apps and watch faces from the Google Play Store.Add in the 590mAh battery that offers up to two days of power on a single charge and you get a smartwatch ready to help you conquer your next business meeting on Friday and then the nearby mountain on Saturday and Sunday. Act quickly and save while the deal lasts!