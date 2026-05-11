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Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop

The watch is a real treat, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
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A promotional image of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).
What a beast of a smartwatch! | Image by Samsung

I have truly wonderful news, fellow deal hunter! Amazon has finally given the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) a huge discount.

It’s been a while since we saw a markdown larger than $50. But finally, the retailer found that generous spirit and decided to slash a whole $100 off Samsung’s best smartwatch yet, dropping it below the $550 mark. Just don’t wait around too long, as this is a limited-time deal, which means it might expire pretty quickly.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (15%)
Now is the perfect moment to pull the trigger on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Thanks to a $100 price cut at Amazon, this high-end bargain can now become yours for just under $550. It's ideal for Samsung fans with an active lifestyle, blending a rugged, premium build with a massive library of features. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Back in March, the watch was available for $120 off, so the current discount isn’t the absolute best I’ve ever seen for this bad boy. Nevertheless, it’s just $20 shy of it, and as I said, the timepiece hasn’t received such a generous price cut in a couple of months. Given how much it has to offer in return, I think this is an opportunity you definitely don’t want to pass up.

Sure, it’s not particularly budget-friendly; I understand that. However, this is Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartwatch right now, so you just know you’re in for a treat when snagging it for $100 off its price.

Since it was made for people with an active lifestyle, it was built to take a beating, featuring a titanium case and a sapphire crystal AMOLED display. These are two of the toughest materials used by smartwatch manufacturers today, so our friend here can easily survive the usual accidental bumps into doors and tables.

Beyond its rugged design, it’s packed with all the fancy features you'd expect from a flagship watch, including Samsung’s body composition analysis. And since there’s more to life than pumping iron, it rocks lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, phone call support, NFC, and the ability to download apps and watch faces from the Google Play Store.

Add in the 590mAh battery that offers up to two days of power on a single charge and you get a smartwatch ready to help you conquer your next business meeting on Friday and then the nearby mountain on Saturday and Sunday. Act quickly and save while the deal lasts!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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