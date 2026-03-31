If you hurry, Google's forever young Pixel 9 can be yours at a special $300 Big Spring discount
Released in 2024, this is still one of the best phones an Android purist can get, especially at its newly reduced price.
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If you like compact phones with awesome cameras, you'll love the Pixel 9 (even in 2026). | Image by PhoneArena
If you were unimpressed by Amazon's initial Big Spring offer on the Pixel 9 a few days ago, the e-commerce giant seems to be making one final attempt (at least this week) to convince you to snub the newer, slightly better, and obviously pricier Pixel 10.
Yes, you can now save even more than $220, and for an undoubtedly limited time, you're free to choose between Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain flavors of the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 with a Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood at the same improved $300 discount.
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Seeing as how we're talking about a 128GB storage configuration here that normally costs $799, this last-minute Amazon Big Spring deal makes the "vanilla" Pixel 9 just as affordable as a 2026-released Pixel 10a mid-ranger right now. The two Google-made handsets actually share a number of other things in common, including the aforementioned 6.3-inch screen size and Tensor G4 chipset, but the older and higher-end device rocks a more premium build, undeniably better camera system, and an extra four gigs of RAM.
Naturally, the Pixel 10 does hold a few key advantages over its predecessor, like a third rear-facing camera, a newer and obviously faster Tensor G5 SoC, and a slightly bigger battery with slightly zippier charging capabilities, but I'm not sure that justifies the current $150 price difference between Google's last two non-Pro compact powerhouses. Especially not when you also consider the secondary ultra-wide-angle lens on the back of the Pixel 9 is actually better than its successor's equivalent imaging sensor.
That's definitely not a bad screen... especially for the Pixel 9's newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena
The massively discounted 6.3-inch phone won't show its advanced age (anytime soon) in the software department, mind you, running (stock) Android 16 and being guaranteed to receive another five major (and timely) OS upgrades before (technically) becoming obsolete.
In case you're wondering, yes, the Pixel 9 has been marked down by as much as $300 a few times before, most recently back in January, only scoring a (slightly) heftier discount than that around Christmas and thus looking unlikely to become cheaper than today in the very near future. So, yes, you should probably pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially with Amazon's Big Spring Sale scheduled to end in just a few hours, at which point this enhanced deal could well go away or get... de-enhanced.
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