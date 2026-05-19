Every Gemini update Google announced at I/O 2026 declaring the agentic era is here

Google is officially in its agentic Gemini era

Gemini Spark is your new 24/7 personal agent







Gemini Spark. | Video by Google

It handles long-horizon tasks like research, planning, and follow-through. Spark integrates with Google's own tools at launch, with third-party support through MCP rolling out soon, and later this summer it moves into Chrome as an agentic browser. Trusted testers get it this week, with the beta opening to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week. It handles long-horizon tasks like research, planning, and follow-through. Spark integrates with Google's own tools at launch, with third-party support through MCP rolling out soon, and later this summer it moves into Chrome as an agentic browser. Trusted testers get it this week, with the beta opening to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week.



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Which agentic Gemini feature are you most likely to actually use? Spark handling tasks while I'm offline Daily Brief organizing my morning chaos Voice-driven Docs Live for hands-free writing None. I want to do things myself. Vote 5 Votes



Daily Brief is your AI-powered morning routine Daily Brief is another out-of-the-box agent in the Gemini app, and it might be the quietly useful one. It pulls from your inbox, calendar, and tasks, then synthesizes everything into a concise morning digest while prioritizing what matters and suggesting next steps. Daily Brief is another out-of-the-box agent in the Gemini app, and it might be the quietly useful one. It pulls from your inbox, calendar, and tasks, then synthesizes everything into a concise morning digest while prioritizing what matters and suggesting next steps.







Daily Brief. | Video by Google Search is going fully agentic too Information agents are coming to Search this summer for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, working in the background 24/7 to surface what you need and help you act on it. Generative UI is also rolling out, with Search building dynamic layouts and interactive visuals tailored to your question (free for everyone this summer). For longer projects, Search can even build persistent custom dashboards and trackers, like mini-apps for your ongoing tasks.



Conversational AI is taking over more products Ask YouTube jumps straight to the part of a video that answers your question instead of making you skim. Information agents are coming to Search this summer for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, working in the background 24/7 to surface what you need and help you act on it. Generative UI is also rolling out, with Search building dynamic layouts and interactive visuals tailored to your question (free for everyone this summer). For longer projects, Search can even build persistent custom dashboards and trackers, like mini-apps for your ongoing tasks.Ask YouTube jumps straight to the part of a video that answers your question instead of making you skim.









Docs Live is the voice-first counterpart, letting you "brain dump" verbally while Gemini structures the document. Both arrive this summer, with Gmail and Keep getting voice powers next.

Docs Live. | Video by Google

New models powering everything Gemini 3.5 Flash is rolling out today across all Google products and APIs, running four times faster than other frontier models at less than half the cost. Gemini 3.5 Pro arrives next month.



also debuted today, with a full breakdown of Google's new video-generation model available in our deeper coverage. Gemini 3.5 Flash is rolling out today across all Google products and APIs, running four times faster than other frontier models at less than half the cost. Gemini 3.5 Pro arrives next month. Gemini Omni Flash also debuted today, with a full breakdown of Google's new video-generation model available in our deeper coverage.







Gemini Omni Flash. | Video by Google



Creative tools, eyewear, and SynthID Google Flow has a new agent for brainstorming and editing, plus the ability to "vibe code" custom creative tools inside it. Google Pics, a new Nano Banana-powered image editor, treats every element as an independent object instead of a flat layer.



Google also teased its intelligent eyewear lineup again, with audio glasses launching first this fall. And SynthID is expanding, with OpenAI, Kakao, and Eleven Labs all adopting Google's invisible watermark.









My honest take Spark feels like the moment AI stops being a tool you open and starts being a layer that runs alongside your life. The upside is obvious, less busywork, more time for the stuff that matters. The questions are about trust and control, especially as MCP integrations roll out and these agents start acting on your behalf with more independence.



If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on Spark feels like the moment AI stops being a tool you open and starts being a layer that runs alongside your life. The upside is obvious, less busywork, more time for the stuff that matters. The questions are about trust and control, especially as MCP integrations roll out and these agents start acting on your behalf with more independence.If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads

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