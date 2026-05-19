Every Gemini update Google announced at I/O 2026 declaring the agentic era is here
A new model, a new personal agent, and a Search overhaul are coming this summer.
Gemini agentic updates at I/O 2026. | Image by Google
Once again, the way we use Gemini is about to fundamentally change, and Google shows no signs of slowing this down. At I/O 2026, Sundar Pichai walked through a wave of updates that all point to one idea: AI is no longer something you actively open, it is something that runs in the background and gets things done for you.
It handles long-horizon tasks like research, planning, and follow-through. Spark integrates with Google's own tools at launch, with third-party support through MCP rolling out soon, and later this summer it moves into Chrome as an agentic browser. Trusted testers get it this week, with the beta opening to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week.
Gemini Omni Flash also debuted today, with a full breakdown of Google's new video-generation model available in our deeper coverage.
Google also teased its intelligent eyewear lineup again, with audio glasses launching first this fall. And SynthID is expanding, with OpenAI, Kakao, and Eleven Labs all adopting Google's invisible watermark.
If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.
Google is officially in its agentic Gemini eraThe growth numbers explain why this matters. The Gemini app has more than doubled in a year, jumping from 400 million to over 900 million monthly active users, and over 50 billion images have been generated with Nano Banana.
That said, the headline shift is agents. Here is what Google announced.
Gemini Spark is your new 24/7 personal agentSpark is the headliner. It is a personal AI agent inside the Gemini app that runs on dedicated Google Cloud virtual machines, which means it keeps working when your laptop is closed and you are asleep.
Gemini Spark. | Video by Google
It handles long-horizon tasks like research, planning, and follow-through. Spark integrates with Google's own tools at launch, with third-party support through MCP rolling out soon, and later this summer it moves into Chrome as an agentic browser. Trusted testers get it this week, with the beta opening to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week.
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Which agentic Gemini feature are you most likely to actually use?
Daily Brief is your AI-powered morning routineDaily Brief is another out-of-the-box agent in the Gemini app, and it might be the quietly useful one. It pulls from your inbox, calendar, and tasks, then synthesizes everything into a concise morning digest while prioritizing what matters and suggesting next steps.
Daily Brief. | Video by Google
Search is going fully agentic tooInformation agents are coming to Search this summer for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, working in the background 24/7 to surface what you need and help you act on it. Generative UI is also rolling out, with Search building dynamic layouts and interactive visuals tailored to your question (free for everyone this summer). For longer projects, Search can even build persistent custom dashboards and trackers, like mini-apps for your ongoing tasks.
Conversational AI is taking over more productsAsk YouTube jumps straight to the part of a video that answers your question instead of making you skim.
Ask YouTube. | Image by Google
Docs Live is the voice-first counterpart, letting you "brain dump" verbally while Gemini structures the document. Both arrive this summer, with Gmail and Keep getting voice powers next.
Docs Live. | Video by Google
New models powering everythingGemini 3.5 Flash is rolling out today across all Google products and APIs, running four times faster than other frontier models at less than half the cost. Gemini 3.5 Pro arrives next month.
Gemini Omni Flash also debuted today, with a full breakdown of Google's new video-generation model available in our deeper coverage.
Gemini Omni Flash. | Video by Google
Creative tools, eyewear, and SynthIDGoogle Flow has a new agent for brainstorming and editing, plus the ability to "vibe code" custom creative tools inside it. Google Pics, a new Nano Banana-powered image editor, treats every element as an independent object instead of a flat layer.
Google also teased its intelligent eyewear lineup again, with audio glasses launching first this fall. And SynthID is expanding, with OpenAI, Kakao, and Eleven Labs all adopting Google's invisible watermark.
Audio and Intelligent Eyewear. | Images by Google
My honest takeSpark feels like the moment AI stops being a tool you open and starts being a layer that runs alongside your life. The upside is obvious, less busywork, more time for the stuff that matters. The questions are about trust and control, especially as MCP integrations roll out and these agents start acting on your behalf with more independence.
If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.
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