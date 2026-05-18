Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google

Pixel Watch users do not see their sleep data on the timepiece





While Google has yet to patch this issue, a new problem has made its way onto the wrists of Pixel Watch wearers. Sleep data is failing to appear on the display even though the data does appear inside the Fitbit app of users' phones.





On the Pixel Watch itself, the screen shows a message that says, "No recent data. Wear your watch to sleep," even though the aforementioned Fitbit app shows that the watch is being worn to sleep and that the data is being collected in the background. The issue shows up for a few consecutive nights and the usually reliable quick fixes, such as restarting the device, aren't doing the job.

Another issue involves the Pixel Watch 4 and its failure to count steps during workouts





Pixel Watch 4 user had another complaint as he posted on Reddit that his watch failed to count steps during workouts and only measure his heart rate and calories consumed. This is not an isolated incident. All you need to do is tap on this link taking you to Reddit , and you'll see the very same complaint coming from various Pixel Watch users. Auser had another complaint as he posted on Reddit that his watch failed to count steps during workouts and only measure his heart rate and calories consumed.





Which device would you rather use? Smartphone. Smartwatch. Smart glasses. Standalone AI device. I don't want any devices. Vote 0 Votes





Google is quickly adding to its poor reputation for customer service. As a Pixel owner myself, I’m glad that I haven't had to interact with the company over a bug or some other issue. That also goes for my first Pixel, the Pixel 2 XL.



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But Pixel Watch users have been dealing with the inability to get Blood Oxygen measurements and skin temperature readings since March. That month's software update caused the timepiece's operating system to forget that the Fitbit app is supposed to have access to the sensors overnight. With the bug causing the permissions page to go blank, users can't request that the Fitbit app get permission to access the data from the Pixel Watch sensors.

Try these workarounds to get overnight Blood Oxygen and skin temperature data back on your watch





There are some workarounds to see the Blood Oxygen and skin temperature overnight numbers on your Pixel Watch. Long-press the Fitbit app icon on your Pixel Watch and go to App Info / Permissions > Fitness & Wellness and check the toggles for Blood Oxygen and Temperature readings. If they are off, toggle them back to "All the time."









The most successful workaround is as follows. Open the settings on your Pixel Watch and force stop the Fitbit app. Clear the cache and data and do the same thing to the Fitbit app on the phone paired with your Pixel Watch. Restart both the watch and the phone.

Google says that it is working on a fix





As a last resort, implementing a factory reset for your Pixel Watch has been endorsed by Google's official Pixel Community account. Of course, doing this will wipe all of your data and apps off of your timepiece and frankly, most people would not want to do this. Even though this is the last resort, there is no guarantee that this will work, and you will have wiped your watch for no reason.





Google says that it is actively working on a fix, and we hope that the Alphabet subsidiary is working on all three bugs at the same time. To refresh your memory, the trio includes:

The overnight Blood Oxygen and skin temperature readings fail to appear on the watch.

Sleep data isn't appearing on the Pixel Watch, although it does show up on the Fitbit app. The timepiece shows a message reading, "No recent data. Wear your watch to sleep."

The Pixel Watch doesn't count steps and only measures heart rate and calories consumed.





Hopefully, Google will push out a fix for these issues very soon.