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The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off

The phone is an absolute bargain! Don't miss out!

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Pixel 9 displayed against a green background.
Pixel 9 displayed against a green background. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 lineup may be Google’s latest and greatest, but you can currently score an unmissable deal on a pretty capable Pixel phone as long as you’re willing to go for an older generation device.

With the Amazon Spring Sale running in full swing, there are plenty of Spring Sale discounts on phones, including a hefty $220 markdown on the 128GB version of the Pixel 9. Thanks to this offer, you can grab the model in Porcelain for just south of $580 instead of spending the usual $800. While there is no “Limited-time deal” banner, I still encourage you to act quickly, as the Pixel 9 is just too good to pass up at this price.

Pixel 9 128GB, Porcelain: Save $220 on Amazon!

$220 off (28%)
Amazon is offering a $220 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage, dropping the model in Porcelain below the $580 mark. And that, well, that is a bargain price for the performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras this bad boy brings to the table. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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It may no longer be the newest Pixel around, but its Tensor G4 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch. It breezes through tasks, even demanding ones, with ease. And thanks to that ample system memory, you’ll be able to juggle multiple apps and use Google’s fancy AI-powered features without any hiccups.

What’s more, the phone rocks a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED Actua screen featuring a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. All that ensures crystal-clear picture quality while streaming videos. Plus, things like browsing the latest news on PhoneArena or scrolling through Insta feel exceptionally fast.

Since we’re talking about a Pixel, I have to mention that it’s an absolute champ in the camera department. Rocking a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP selfie snapper, both powered by Google’s legendary image-processing software, it takes beautiful photos with vibrant colors. You’ll capture every moment, whether it's a mountain-top selfie or a beach snap with the ocean behind you, with the same clarity you remember.

Factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that lasts a whole day without needing a charger, and you get a lot of phone for your $580. So, don’t miss out—save big on a new Pixel 9 while this deal lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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