The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 128GB, Porcelain: Save $220 on Amazon! $220 off (28%) Amazon is offering a $220 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage, dropping the model in Porcelain below the $580 mark. And that, well, that is a bargain price for the performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras this bad boy brings to the table. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel 9

It may no longer be the newest Pixel around, but its Tensor G4 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch. It breezes through tasks, even demanding ones, with ease. And thanks to that ample system memory, you’ll be able to juggle multiple apps and use Google’s fancy AI-powered features without any hiccups.What’s more, the phone rocks a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED Actua screen featuring a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. All that ensures crystal-clear picture quality while streaming videos. Plus, things like browsing the latest news on PhoneArena or scrolling through Insta feel exceptionally fast.Since we’re talking about a Pixel, I have to mention that it’s an absolute champ in the camera department. Rocking a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP selfie snapper, both powered by Google’s legendary image-processing software, it takes beautiful photos with vibrant colors. You’ll capture every moment, whether it's a mountain-top selfie or a beach snap with the ocean behind you, with the same clarity you remember.Factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that lasts a whole day without needing a charger, and you get a lot of phone for your $580. So, don’t miss out—save big on a newwhile this deal lasts!