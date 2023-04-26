Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
*Header image - courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix.
Google is expected to announce the Pixel 7a, its new mid-range phone, in just a few weeks from now during the company's annual I/O developer conference. As a side note, that's also when we expect the Google Pixel Tablet to be released, and who knows — maybe we will hear something about the Pixel Fold too.
Coming back to the Pixel 7a, however, we already know quite a bit about it. Like, for example, the infamous rumor that Google might increase the price from $449 to $499 this year. Or that the Pixel 7a might borrow the Face Unlock feature from the Pixel 7. But what about Google's popular original cases for its Pixel phones?
Well, the folks from WinFuture.de have shared images of the case renders that seem to match to a tee the rumored color options the Pixel 7a is supposed to come in (via PocketLint). More precisely, that would be a new special Arctic Blue variant that might be available only via Google's online store, a Cotton White and a Carbon Grey options to cover the basics.
The Pixel 7a original case colors.
This leak does little else but adds further confirmation for the Pixel 7a colors. Hopefully, there will be more original cases than just these three. Even if Google does not release more, there will be plenty to choose from third-party manufacturers.
We already have a pretty good idea of what the Pixel 7a would look like based on the leaks and renders that have come out so far, all of which paint a picture of a Pixel 7 series design, albeit with fewer cameras and slightly thinner.
If you are a fan of the two pricier models from last year, then you would probably like the new mid-ranger from Google just as much, if not even more, thanks to its smaller form factor. Who knows, it might even become one of the best mid-range phones in 2023, following the footsteps of its predecessor.
