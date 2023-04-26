Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch

Accessories Google
1
Google Pixel 7a allegedly official case renders further hint at color options
*Header image - courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 7a, its new mid-range phone, in just a few weeks from now during the company's annual I/O developer conference. As a side note, that's also when we expect the Google Pixel Tablet to be released, and who knows — maybe we will hear something about the Pixel Fold too.

Coming back to the Pixel 7a, however, we already know quite a bit about it. Like, for example, the infamous rumor that Google might increase the price from $449 to $499 this year. Or that the Pixel 7a might borrow the Face Unlock feature from the Pixel 7. But what about Google's popular original cases for its Pixel phones?

Well, the folks from WinFuture.de have shared images of the case renders that seem to match to a tee the rumored color options the Pixel 7a is supposed to come in (via PocketLint). More precisely, that would be a new special Arctic Blue variant that might be available only via Google's online store, a Cotton White and a Carbon Grey options to cover the basics.

The Pixel 7a original case colors. - Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
The Pixel 7a original case colors.


This leak does little else but adds further confirmation for the Pixel 7a colors. Hopefully, there will be more original cases than just these three. Even if Google does not release more, there will be plenty to choose from third-party manufacturers.

We already have a pretty good idea of what the Pixel 7a would look like based on the leaks and renders that have come out so far, all of which paint a picture of a Pixel 7 series design, albeit with fewer cameras and slightly thinner.

If you are a fan of the two pricier models from last year, then you would probably like the new mid-ranger from Google just as much, if not even more, thanks to its smaller form factor. Who knows, it might even become one of the best mid-range phones in 2023, following the footsteps of its predecessor.

Popular stories

Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Story Timeline
6 stories
26 Apr, 2023
Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
21 Apr, 2023
The upcoming Pixel 7a might score Face Unlock
16 Apr, 2023
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
09 Apr, 2023
Leaked Pixel 7a images show off the splendid Arctic Blue variant for the first time
29 Oct, 2022
Pixel 7a might slot above Pixel 7 duo with better cameras and build quality
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15: Why Apple isn’t "experimenting" with its phones, and neither should you (probably)
iPhone 15: Why Apple isn’t "experimenting" with its phones, and neither should you (probably)
Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
This prolific leaker has some bad news to share on iPhone 15 prices and 15 Pro Max camera
This prolific leaker has some bad news to share on iPhone 15 prices and 15 Pro Max camera
Samsung might take a page out of Google's book for the Galaxy S24 camera
Samsung might take a page out of Google's book for the Galaxy S24 camera
Join the discussion: Is Samsung losing the battle for the best foldable?
Join the discussion: Is Samsung losing the battle for the best foldable?
The Moto Edge 40’s styling will make your Galaxy S23 jealous
The Moto Edge 40’s styling will make your Galaxy S23 jealous
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless