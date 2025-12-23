The three phones I’d immediately recommend if you woke me up at 3 a.m.
If your priorities match mine, these are the safe bets.
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Like everyone else, I have my own likes and preferences when it comes to picking a phone. While I believe that you will get a more than decent experience regardless of what you go for these days (if you are buying anything from $500 upwards), I can’t deny that some phones tickled my fancy more than others this year.
So, if you happen to share my criteria, I’ve picked three phones that I would wholeheartedly recommend to you. Now, keep in mind that neither of these phones is perfect — they all have their pros and cons. For me, however, the pros outweigh the cons for each one.
I’ve owned two OnePlus phones in the past, and both left a strong impression on me. OxygenOS has always been OnePlus’s biggest strength, and that’s still true with the OnePlus 15. The software is clean, fast, and deeply customizable without bloat or gimmick features.
Design-wise, OnePlus made a controversial turn this year, but it works for me. The flatter, more squared-off, fully matte look feels more mature. I’m especially glad OnePlus ditched the off-center “revolver” camera module in favor of a clean, symmetrical layout.
The camera system is the OnePlus 15’s Achilles heel, even more so than in previous years, but I do believe it will get better with time as OnePlus works on its new imaging engine.
For me, the OnePlus 15 is about everything around the camera. Incredible performance, elite battery life, fast charging, and one of the best Android software experiences you can get today.
The most talked about upgrade this year was the new selfie camera and its 18MP square sensor, eliminating the need to turn your phone when shooting horizontally. More importantly, however, the new sensor resulted in higher image quality, making the selfie camera much more usable for vlogging.
What truly got me excited was the new 48MP 4x telephoto camera and the 8x sensor crop mode that came with it. The 5x telephoto camera from previous models was too awkward. The 4x is a lot more suitable for portrait shots with nice out of focus backgrounds, and the 8x mode still has plenty of detail to use for close-ups of landscapes or wildlife — my two favorite types of photography.
Above all, however, video remains Apple’s strongest advantage. Apple Log is still the secret sauce, and Log 2 gives you even more flexibility. The footage coming out of this phone is cinematic and predictable in post-production. The new GenLock and dual-camera features don’t really matter to me, but I’m sure creators are enjoying them.
Not to mention that — ever since the iPhone 16 Pro — Apple has offered some of the best microphone recording quality on the market, which means you don’t have to immediately invest in one if you are a creator.
The Pixel 9a is the phone I argued with the most this year, and also the one I ended up recommending the most.
When it works, it is classic Pixel value done right. The design is clean and understated, with a nearly flat back and an almost nonexisting camera bump, making for a flush and satisfying design. The 6.3-inch OLED is bright, smooth, and perfectly sharp at 1080p. The 5,100 mAh battery is the biggest ever in an a-series Pixel, and the battery life reflects that. I could get through long days without thinking about charging at all.
The camera is where the Pixel 9a really shines for its price, and it is the main reason I recommend it. The 48MP main camera delivers that familiar Pixel experience. It feels like nothing can challenge it, with almost every snap being a perfect 10/10. The macro mode, built into the main camera, is genuinely useful and avoids the distortion you get from ultrawide macro setups. For photos, it punches well above its weight.
Thankfully, updates fixed these issues, and once they were gone, the Pixel 9a went back to being enjoyable, and arguably the best mid-range phone you can get your hands on. The core experience is strong, the camera is excellent for the price, and when discounted (currently sitting at $400 on Google’s store), it delivers tremendous value.
None of these phones are flawless. The OnePlus 15 still leaves me wanting more from its cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is undeniably expensive, and Apple seriously hurt the experience with a buggy, lag-prone iOS 26 launch. The Pixel 9a stumbled early as well, with software issues that took time to iron out, and its older modem has a bad reputation when it comes to mobile data and service.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the trusty camera tool to flex my creative muscles. The OnePlus 15 feels like the most future-proof phone you can buy right now. And the Pixel 9a delivers the strongest balance of price and user experience.
There are four things I put a lot of value in when choosing a phone: a clean and smooth software, a reliable camera system that can boost my creativity, long battery life, and it has to look nice (yeah, I know, I’m superficial about my phones).
So, if you happen to share my criteria, I’ve picked three phones that I would wholeheartedly recommend to you. Now, keep in mind that neither of these phones is perfect — they all have their pros and cons. For me, however, the pros outweigh the cons for each one.
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OnePlus 15: The clean and extreme
I’ve owned two OnePlus phones in the past, and both left a strong impression on me. OxygenOS has always been OnePlus’s biggest strength, and that’s still true with the OnePlus 15. The software is clean, fast, and deeply customizable without bloat or gimmick features.
When it comes to hardware, the OnePlus 15 goes all-in. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is brutally fast, paired with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. This phone feels unapologetically overpowered, and I love the extra headroom and how future-proof it makes this phone.
Design-wise, OnePlus made a controversial turn this year, but it works for me. The flatter, more squared-off, fully matte look feels more mature. I’m especially glad OnePlus ditched the off-center “revolver” camera module in favor of a clean, symmetrical layout.
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But the standout feature, without question, is the massive 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery that delivers the best battery life I’ve ever seen on a phone. You’d have to use the phone for a full day nonstop to drain its battery completely. And with the 100W fast charging (we have the EU model), you will probably never see the phone dead unless you totally neglect it.
The camera system is the OnePlus 15’s Achilles heel, even more so than in previous years, but I do believe it will get better with time as OnePlus works on its new imaging engine.
For me, the OnePlus 15 is about everything around the camera. Incredible performance, elite battery life, fast charging, and one of the best Android software experiences you can get today.
iPhone 17 Pro Max: The best pro-creator companion
If I had to pick one phone this year to create visual content with right now, it would be the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro would suffice too, but I like the Max’s extra battery life for when I’m far from an outlet.
The most talked about upgrade this year was the new selfie camera and its 18MP square sensor, eliminating the need to turn your phone when shooting horizontally. More importantly, however, the new sensor resulted in higher image quality, making the selfie camera much more usable for vlogging.
What truly got me excited was the new 48MP 4x telephoto camera and the 8x sensor crop mode that came with it. The 5x telephoto camera from previous models was too awkward. The 4x is a lot more suitable for portrait shots with nice out of focus backgrounds, and the 8x mode still has plenty of detail to use for close-ups of landscapes or wildlife — my two favorite types of photography.
Apple’s so-called “Fusion” zoom marketing still annoys me, but I cannot deny the results. Cropping in to 2x, 3x, or even 8x looks better than it has any right to, especially when lighting is less than ideal. Don’t get me wrong, it is not the magic Apple wants to make you believe it is, but it is reliable enough, especially when shooting in Apple ProRaw.
Above all, however, video remains Apple’s strongest advantage. Apple Log is still the secret sauce, and Log 2 gives you even more flexibility. The footage coming out of this phone is cinematic and predictable in post-production. The new GenLock and dual-camera features don’t really matter to me, but I’m sure creators are enjoying them.
Not to mention that — ever since the iPhone 16 Pro — Apple has offered some of the best microphone recording quality on the market, which means you don’t have to immediately invest in one if you are a creator.
Pixel 9a: The one that covers the basics
The Pixel 9a is the phone I argued with the most this year, and also the one I ended up recommending the most.
When it works, it is classic Pixel value done right. The design is clean and understated, with a nearly flat back and an almost nonexisting camera bump, making for a flush and satisfying design. The 6.3-inch OLED is bright, smooth, and perfectly sharp at 1080p. The 5,100 mAh battery is the biggest ever in an a-series Pixel, and the battery life reflects that. I could get through long days without thinking about charging at all.
The camera is where the Pixel 9a really shines for its price, and it is the main reason I recommend it. The 48MP main camera delivers that familiar Pixel experience. It feels like nothing can challenge it, with almost every snap being a perfect 10/10. The macro mode, built into the main camera, is genuinely useful and avoids the distortion you get from ultrawide macro setups. For photos, it punches well above its weight.
Yes, the software experience nearly derailed it at one point. There were user complaints after the Android 16 update: auto-rotate not working, the brightness would get stuck, the screen would have massive delays when waking up, and the camera not responding.
Thankfully, updates fixed these issues, and once they were gone, the Pixel 9a went back to being enjoyable, and arguably the best mid-range phone you can get your hands on. The core experience is strong, the camera is excellent for the price, and when discounted (currently sitting at $400 on Google’s store), it delivers tremendous value.
This was my list
None of these phones are flawless. The OnePlus 15 still leaves me wanting more from its cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is undeniably expensive, and Apple seriously hurt the experience with a buggy, lag-prone iOS 26 launch. The Pixel 9a stumbled early as well, with software issues that took time to iron out, and its older modem has a bad reputation when it comes to mobile data and service.
And yet, I would be genuinely happy carrying any one of them.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the trusty camera tool to flex my creative muscles. The OnePlus 15 feels like the most future-proof phone you can buy right now. And the Pixel 9a delivers the strongest balance of price and user experience.
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