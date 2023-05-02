Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials

finally





Of course, if you like to follow all of the latest mobile tech news and rumors surrounding unreleased products, your excitement ahead of next week's hardware launches may have been killed by the recent avalanche of Pixel-themed leaks leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination and no big question unanswered





Three colors, three improved cameras, and a smooth(er) screen





Quandt's fresh scoop focuses entirely on the non-foldable Pixel 7a, which is (once again) showcased in Arctic Blue, Carbon , and Cotton flavors in great detail and perfect clarity in what are most likely official product images.





These ultra-high-res depictions are joined by various marketing materials that are almost certainly 100 percent legit and final and that highlight a number of key Pixel 7a selling points and important improvements over the already popular Pixel 6a









Compared to its very well-reviewed predecessor , Google's top 2023 contender for the title of best mid-range phone in the world will predictably offer more raw power, more screen smoothness, more (theoretical) camera skill, better zooming abilities, and wireless charging support.





Because the search giant is still on a budget here, the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a will sport 90Hz rather than 120Hz display refresh rate technology, thus entering the mid-end arena against something like Samsung's hot new Galaxy A54 5G with an important disadvantage (at least on paper).





But that primary 64MP rear-facing camera sure sounds exciting, and in combination with a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that also seems to be (subtly) upgraded from what the Pixel 6a has to offer in that department, the 7a's imaging system will of course support state-of-the-art features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Real Tone, and Super Res Zoom.





The third camera is on the front, and although its proprietary tricks and capabilities are still under wraps, that jump from 8 to 13 megapixels also sounds extremely promising for the real-world selfie-taking abilities of the Pixel 7a compared to its middling (in that regard, at least) forerunner.

How much will the Google Pixel 7a cost?





the million-dollar question here, and the unsurprising answer is... more than With all of the aforementioned upgrades and improvements in tow, that is very clearlymillion-dollar question here, and the unsurprising answer is... more than what the Pixel 6a normally costs





Specifically, $499 in the US, at least according to one or two (or ten) previous rumors from fairly trustworthy sources on the inside. That's for a single 128GB storage variant obviously lacking microSD support or a good old fashioned charger in the box, as "confirmed" by Roland Quandt's hot new leak today.









On top of everything, the Pixel 7a is widely expected to add 2 gigs of RAM to the 6a's 6GB memory count while more or less retaining the 4,400mAh cell capacity advertised as delivering "24-hour" battery life... in the right usage conditions.





To sweeten the deal (a little), Google is apparently planning to throw in the same VPN by Google One freebie with the Pixel 7a as with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which is... definitely better than nothing but probably not valuable enough to convince many undecided buyers. To sweeten the deal (a little), Google is apparently planning to throw in the same VPN by Google One freebie with the Pixel 7a as with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which is... definitely better than nothing but probably not valuable enough to convince many undecided buyers.





What would most likely seal the deal for the masses is an outright discount to $449 or even $399, and if history is any indication, that's exactly what we're going to get a few months after the rumored May 11 release date of this stock Android-running bad boy.