Pixel 7a first impression video and camera samples are already up on YouTube
Google's launch events are usually a formality more than anything else. The company isn't the best at guarding the secrecy of its phones and its defense tactic is to reveal some of its products before official unveiling events to show leakers who's boss. Just today, the company showed us what the rumored Pixel Fold looks like, and it has already talked about the Pixel tablet several times. The company has also kind of shown us the Pixel 7a but if you are too impatient to wait for the May 10 Google I/O conference, someone has posted a hands-on video on YouTube.
YouTuber munchy has made a detailed Pixel 7a video and has also shown us some camera samples. Its the Arctic Blue variant. They say they bought the unit, which isn't surprising considering the phone is unofficially already on sale.
As countless leaks have said, the Pixel 7a's design is a cross between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. Even though the phone has the same diagonal screen size as the Pixel 6a - 6.1 inches - it is said to be a little wider and taller than its predecessor. The phone is said to be 193 grams, which makes it heavier than the 178 grams Pixel 6a.
munchy has confirmed that the Pixel 7a has a 90Hz screen, which is a step up from the Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. It's not a LTPO screen though, so the refresh rate will not change adaptively.
The phone is unsurprisingly powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chip and it's mated with 8GB of RAM. For reference, the Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM.
Leaks had said that the Pixel 7a would have a 4,400mAh battery but the video says that it packs a 4,300mAh battery, but they might be referring to the phone's actual capacity. Chances are that the advertised capacity will be higher.
The phone is said to support 20W wired charging and, in a first for Google's budget phones, wireless charging. The wireless charging speed is just 5W though. The video has also confirmed that the Pixel 7a will support Face Unlock.
munchy also took some pictures from the Pixel 7a. The main camera churned out 16MP pictures, which seems to align with rumors that said it would have a 64MP main shooter. It probably employs the pixel-binning technology. The YouTuber says the ultrawide camera, which leaks said is 12MP, also produces 16MP pictures. The shots look impressive and will help Google's budget handset retain its position as one of the best camera phones.
The Pixel 7a will reportedly be released on May 11 and is expected to cost $499.
