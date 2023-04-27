Hot new leaks leave (almost) no Google Pixel 7a question unanswered





But even after about a dozen convincing recent leaks from several reliable sources, there are still plenty of little bits and pieces left to be revealed or corroborated ahead of an official May 10 announcement and "immediate" commercial release





That's unsurprisingly where the generally trustworthy folks over at MySmartPrice and 91mobiles come in today, helping us piece together a (nearly) complete Pixel 7a list of features with freshly leaked marketing materials and a bunch of specifications exclusively "confirmed" by the even more reliable Yogesh Brar.





Without further ado, we give you...

The (almost) full Google Pixel 7a spec sheet





6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology;

Google Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor;

8GB LPDDR5 memory;

128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage;

64MP primary rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization;

12MP secondary rear-facing shooter with ultra-wide-angle capabilities;

10.8MP single selfie snapper;

4,400mAh battery with 20W wired and unspecified wireless charging support;

Android 13 software out the box.











We also hoped the Pixel 7a would "borrow" the 90Hz "Smooth Display" technology from the Pixel 7 as well, and after starting to believe in this upgrade a while back, we now know it's happening.





We also know the Pixel 6a's main camera on the back is in for a massive improvement, and compared to said predecessor, the 7a is essentially confirmed to add wireless charging functionality to the equation and jump from 6 to 8 gigs of RAM.





All in all, we're looking at an uncharacteristically long and substantial list of upgrades here for what's already one of the best mid-range phones in the world, which is why it's certainly nice to see Google still hold "budget buyers in mind", at least theoretically.

Expected pricing, design, color options, and more





Are you someone who wants "something that will last and that is easy to use" while not caring "enough about technology to spend a lot"? Google definitely wants your business, but it remains to be seen how many consumers fitting that description will be comfortable to cough up the rumored $500 starting price of the Pixel 7a













Somewhat confusingly, the Pixel 7a is set to greatly resemble the Pixel 7 on the outside too, with a pretty much identical-looking camera module and most likely a lower-quality plastic back and slightly smaller screen.





On the bright side, the battery will actually be slightly larger, seeming very likely to deliver on a bold promise of up to 72 hours of endurance between charges in an Extreme Battery Saver mode, and the cameras could well be more capable, making the choice between the Pixel 7a "mid-ranger" and Pixel 7 "high-ender" fairly... awkward.





According to a number of different reports and leaks relying on very credible inside information, Google is planning to release the Pixel 7a in "Carbon" (aka dark grey), "Cotton" (aka white), and "Arctic Blue" (aka light blue) colorways, which sounds (and looks) like a nice and attractive way to stand out from both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a.