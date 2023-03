*Header image - courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix.







The Pixel 7a is yet to be officially announced or unveiled, and the leaks are already popping up from the internet's dark corners... someone even got a hold of Google's next mid-ranger to put it on eBay! And of course, where leaks are, that's where we are as well, ready to share with you the hottest info about the upcoming phone.

Now, let's talk about what colors we expect the Pixel 7a to come in.







You may also find interesting:





Pixel 7a colors: what to expect

Leaks about the exact colors the Pixel 7a will come in are yet to appear. However, Google's usually had the budget-friendly Pixel A-phone in at least a version of Black and possibly a White version, so it's fairly reasonable to expect the Pixel 7a won't break the tradition. Also, there might be another, more colorful option, and rumors point that this time, it will be a light blue shade.





Pixel 7a rumored colors:

Black/Dark grey (could be called Carbon)

White (could be called Cotton)

Light blue (could be called Arctic Blue)

Pixel 7a in black (rumored to be called Carbon)









As we already mentioned above, there are no guarantees about what the Pixel 7a colors will be at this point. However, there was a prototype that was selling on eBay and this is a photo of it. It seems to be the black option for the Pixel 7a. By the way, we see on this image a sort of pattern on the back of this phone. We don't believe the Pixel 7a in black will sport the same pattern - this is just a prototype. Most likely, the Pixel 7a will look like the Pixel 6a in Charcoal (image below). Rumors point to this dark gray/black color being called Carbon.





Pixel 7a in white (rumored name of the color - Cotton)











Nevertheless, white is ideal if you still want something simple, but you're tired of dark gray or black. It looks stylish while at the same time not looking too vivid or eye-catching.







Pixel 7a: what could the signature color be?



Before the Pixel 6a, Google's budget-friendly A-series weren't getting as much color love from Mountain View as its premium devices. However, the Pixel 6a changed this with its Sage color (a greenish shade), shaking things up a bit from the one color the Pixel 5a was available in (yep, I'm still sulking about that one Pixel 5a color option).









We certainly do hope Google will give the Pixel 7a a special color apart from black or white hues. We don't know what this color would be yet, but rumors point to an Arctic Blue option, which may be some form of light blue color. Reputable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski suspects the leaked Buds A color pictured below may be made to match the Pixel 7a, so a similar blue may be the interesting color this year for the Pixel 7a.





Google is also working on Pixel Buds Pro in a similar colour. This is most likely to match the Pixel 7a, which appears to have a "arctic blue" colour option. We will most likely see the new SKUs release at Google I/O, alongside the new Pixels. — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023

It is safe to presume the blue won't be anything too vibrant: it may just be a nature-inspired color, but we have to wait and see to know for sure. When we know about it, we'll make sure to tell you but for now, we're left with wishful thinking - for one, a light blue color would be nice, for sure.



This article talks about the Pixel 7a's expected colors. At the moment, all the info we have is understandably from rumors and leaks, so keep in mind that nothing is official before Google officially lifts the veil on the device.The Pixel 6a, the 7a's predecessor, is also available in black. The color is dubbed Charcoal and is a dark gray, almost black shade. It looks rather simplistic and minimalistic and is a great color option if you're looking for a more professional-looking phone. We doubt that Google will release the 7a without a black color option, just because black is never out of style and goes well with everything.Recently, prolific leaker OnLeaks shared render images of the Pixel 7a in a white color. Although these renders aren't made to specifically reflect the color, it's pretty safe to assume Google won't ditch a white color for the Pixel 7a. It may look similar to those renders.The Pixel 6a is available in a white option dubbed Chalk. It has a gray tone on the top of the phone to complement the white, making it a bit more interesting. The white makes the camera bar on the Pixel 6a stand out. We can expect a similar look for this year's Pixel 7a. Interestingly enough, the render shows the camera bar in silver, instead of black like the 6a's. The silver look does manage to look more polished, but we don't know if Google will go with it or stick with a black camera bar.