The Pixel 7a is yet to be officially announced or unveiled, and the leaks are already popping up from the internet's dark corners... someone even got a hold of Google's next mid-ranger to put it on eBay! And of course, where leaks are, that's where we are as well, ready to share with you the hottest info about the upcoming phone.

Now, let's talk about what colors we expect the Pixel 7a to come in.







Pixel 7a colors: what to expect

Leaks about the exact colors the Pixel 7a will come in are yet to appear. However, Google's usually had the budget-friendly Pixel A-phone in at least a version of Black and possibly a White version, so it's fairly reasonable to expect the Pixel 7a won't break the tradition. Also, there might be another, more colorful option, and rumors point that this time, it will be a light blue shade.





Pixel 7a rumored colors:

Black/Dark grey (could be called Carbon)

White (could be called Cotton)

Light blue (could be called Arctic Blue)

Pixel 7a in black (rumored to be called Carbon)









As we already mentioned above, there are no guarantees about what the Pixel 7a colors will be at this point. However, there was a prototype that was selling on eBay and this is a photo of it. It seems to be the black option for the Pixel 7a. By the way, we see on this image a sort of pattern on the back of this phone. We don't believe the Pixel 7a in black will sport the same pattern - this is just a prototype. Most likely, the Pixel 7a will look like the Pixel 6a in Charcoal (image below). Rumors point to this dark gray/black color being called Carbon.





Pixel 7a in white (rumored name of the color - Cotton)











Nevertheless, white is ideal if you still want something simple, but you're tired of dark gray or black. It looks stylish while at the same time not looking too vivid or eye-catching.







Pixel 7a: what could the signature color be?



Before the Pixel 6a, Google's budget-friendly A-series weren't getting as much color love from Mountain View as its premium devices. However, the Pixel 6a changed this with its Sage color (a greenish shade), shaking things up a bit from the one color the Pixel 5a was available in (yep, I'm still sulking about that one Pixel 5a color option).









We certainly do hope Google will give the Pixel 7a a special color apart from black or white hues. We don't know what this color would be yet, but rumors point to an Arctic Blue option, which may be some form of light blue color. Reputable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski suspects the leaked Buds A color pictured below may be made to match the Pixel 7a, so a similar blue may be the interesting color this year for the Pixel 7a.





Google is also working on Pixel Buds Pro in a similar colour. This is most likely to match the Pixel 7a, which appears to have a "arctic blue" colour option. We will most likely see the new SKUs release at Google I/O, alongside the new Pixels. — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023

It is safe to presume the blue won't be anything too vibrant: it may just be a nature-inspired color, but we have to wait and see to know for sure. When we know about it, we'll make sure to tell you but for now, we're left with wishful thinking - for one, a light blue color would be nice, for sure.

