Pre-order dates, pricing, and availability leaks for Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold









Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

According to Prosser, Google's lineup of new devices such as the Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7a, and Pixel Tablet will be announced on May 10th, 2023. This lines up with the date for I/O, Google's annual Developer conference where more recently Google had begun using to announce upcoming products.

Google Pixel 7a

Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral (Google Store only)



Announcement: May 10, available for purchase immediately



6a will not be discontinued. — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023



Another important detail revealed with this leak is the fact that both the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a will be available either for pre-order or purchase immediately after the event, with pre-orders for the Pixel Fold extending to May 30th if ordering through carriers and a ship date of June 27th. This means that Google will now have several smartphone launch dates: May for the "A" series, late June for the Fold, and October (if Google sticks to their original timeline) for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.





The Pixel 7a was also on the news over the weekend when another leak surfaced revealing that it would be announced and available for purchase right after Google I/O. However, we now have more information, via 9to5Google , of what the pricing for the device will be. According to 9to5's source, the Pixel 7a will start at $499, which is unfortunately $50 more than what the Pixel 6a cost last year at launch. It is unclear why Google would raise the price of their budget device.





As far as pricing on the Pixel Fold, Jon Prosser states that the device will start at $1,799, which is pretty steep considering this will be Google's first foldable. Hopefully, this part of the leak is not accurate and the Fold will be more affordable, at least for my wallet's sake. At the very least, I am hoping that Google will offer decent trade-in values for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to soften the blow for those Pixel fans that wish to upgrade from a slab to a foldable.





Other details that are worthy of sharing are the colors in which the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase, which are Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral, which should be a Google Store exclusive. Furthermore, if this leak is accurate the Pixel 6a will remain in Google's lineup of smartphone devices, giving consumers a wide range of devices to choose from.

All signs point to Google Pixel Season's timely arrival soon, and, as usual, with it comes the onslaught of leaks. The latest of these leaks has been brought to us by prominent leaker Jon Prosser, who took to Twitter today to share his latest info on the highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold, as well as the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Tablet.