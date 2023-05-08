Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The Pixel 7a launch is now just two days away and thanks to the boatload of leaks, we know pretty much everything about the phone. There was still one unknown - the pre-order bonus, but a retailer appears to have revealed that.
The Pixel 7a is looking like a huge upgrade over its predecessor. In fact, it has apparently gotten so good that Google fears that it may overshadow its flagships and this may force the company to discontinue the a series.
The phone will have the same general design as the recent Pixel phones and could pack the flagship Tensor G2 chipset. It is also expected to feature new cameras, a 90Hz screen, Face Unlock, and support for wireless charging.
The phone is expected to get a $50 price increase to $499. That may sound unjustified to some buyers and to soften the blow, Google will reportedly be giving out the Pixel Buds A-series alongside the phone.
Merci @Katentu— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 5, 2023
Google Pixel 7a release date and pre-order offer is now known for France !
Buy a Google Pixel 7a from May 10th to May 22nd, 2023 and get a Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free.https://t.co/qdDY6vyU4u
Apparently, a retailer got ahead of itself and revealed the Pixel 7a pre-order deal before the May 10 announcement date. It's not a big deal though, as the phone is already on sale through unofficial channels and someone has made a first impression video as well.
The Pixel Buds A-Series cost $99, so those who order the Pixel 7a during the pre-order period will essentially be paying $400. It also helps that Google's phones are often on sale so the price bump is unlikely to prevent Google's next mid-ranger from becoming one of the best phones of 2023.
Most buyers will likely appreciate the freebie, given the phone will not have a headphone jack for wired headphones. This deal is for France and it's possible that Google has some other freebie planned for other markets.
The phone will reportedly hit the shelves on May 11, a day after the Google I/O conference where it will be unveiled alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.
Popular stories
08 May, 2023Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
04 May, 2023Pixel 7a first impression video and camera samples are already up on YouTube
02 May, 2023Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
01 May, 2023Leaker is 'certain' that Pixel 7a will be Google's last a series phone
27 Apr, 2023Hot new leaks leave (almost) no Google Pixel 7a question unanswered
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: