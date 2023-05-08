Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie





The Pixel 7a is looking like a huge upgrade over its predecessor. In fact, it has apparently gotten so good that Google fears that it may overshadow its flagships and this may force the company to discontinue the a series.





The phone will have the same general design as the recent Pixel phones and could pack the flagship Tensor G2 chipset. It is also expected to feature new cameras, a 90Hz screen, Face Unlock, and support for wireless charging.





The phone is expected to get a $50 price increase to $499. That may sound unjustified to some buyers and to soften the blow, Google will reportedly be giving out the Pixel Buds A-series alongside the phone.





Merci @Katentu



Google Pixel 7a release date and pre-order offer is now known for France !



Buy a Google Pixel 7a from May 10th to May 22nd, 2023 and get a Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free.https://t.co/qdDY6vyU4u — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 5, 2023







Apparently, a retailer got ahead of itself and revealed the Pixel 7a pre-order deal before the May 10 announcement date. It's not a big deal though, as the phone is already on sale through unofficial channels and someone has made a first impression video as well.





The Pixel Buds A-Series cost $99, so those who order the Pixel 7a during the pre-order period will essentially be paying $400. It also helps that Google's phones are often on sale so the price bump is unlikely to prevent Google's next mid-ranger from becoming one of the best phones of 2023





Most buyers will likely appreciate the freebie, given the phone will not have a headphone jack for wired headphones. This deal is for France and it's possible that Google has some other freebie planned for other markets.





The phone will reportedly hit the shelves on May 11, a day after the Google I/O conference where it will be unveiled alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.