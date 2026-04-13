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You can finally save some money on the unlocked Google Pixel 10a with no strings

Google's latest mid-range phone (which is not very different from its predecessor) is sold at a nice little Amazon discount for the first time.

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Promotional Google Pixel 10a image in four colors
The Pixel 10a is nothing special under the hood, but the colors are pretty great. | Image by Google

Unveiled a little earlier in the year than the 2025-released Pixel 9a, the "improved" Pixel 10a was a bitter disappointment for many hardcore Google fans and Android purists on a number of different levels. 

For starters, the changes and upgrades over the new mid-ranger's predecessor were minimal (to say the least), not even including a new processor or a slightly larger screen (let alone key improvements in departments like camera capabilities or battery size).

Google Pixel 10a

$50 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Gemini Live, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10a

$50 off (8%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Gemini Live, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon
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Perhaps even more importantly (and disappointingly), the Pixel 10a was released at the exact same $499 starting price as the 9a last year in an unchanged 128GB storage variant, and worst of all, the pre-order deals a couple of months ago were... underwhelming (at best), at least without carrier strings and conditions.

That finally changes today... slightly, as Amazon is selling Google's latest budget 5G phone at a nice little discount with no special requirements for the very first time. And no, the price cut is not drastic, but it allows you to spend 50 bucks less than usual for either the handset's 128 or 256 gig configuration in your preferred colorway, which is... obviously better than nothing.

Now, is the Pixel 10a a smarter purchase than the Pixel 9a? At the time of this writing, yes, but only because the 9a is also marked down by $50 from its regular price of $499 with 128 gigs of internal storage space. If the older but perfectly acceptable Android mid-ranger goes $100 or $150 off list again, I believe you should strongly consider opting for that model over the 10a... unless you have your sights set on a phone from a different brand, of course.

The Motorola Edge (2025), for instance, is generally pretty easy to come by at $400 or so... although its long-term software support is unlikely to be ideal, while the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will soon be replaced in the US by an improved A57 model with a somewhat excessive price point.

In short, the Pixel 10a is not a bad investment... as long as you understand its inherent limitations in the raw power department..

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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