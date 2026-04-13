You can finally save some money on the unlocked Google Pixel 10a with no strings









For starters, the changes and upgrades over the new mid-ranger's predecessor were minimal (to say the least), not even including a new processor or a slightly larger screen (let alone key improvements in departments like camera capabilities or battery size). For starters, the changes and upgrades over the new mid-ranger's predecessor were minimal (to say the least), not even including a new processor or a slightly larger screen (let alone key improvements in departments like camera capabilities or battery size).

Google Pixel 10a $50 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Gemini Live, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10a $50 off (8%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Gemini Live, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Perhaps even more importantly (and disappointingly), the Pixel 10a was released at the exact same $499 starting price as the 9a last year in an unchanged 128GB storage variant, and worst of all, the pre-order deals a couple of months ago were... underwhelming (at best), at least without carrier strings and conditions.





That finally changes today... slightly, as Amazon is selling Google's latest budget 5G phone at a nice little discount with no special requirements for the very first time. And no, the price cut is not drastic, but it allows you to spend 50 bucks less than usual for either the handset's 128 or 256 gig configuration in your preferred colorway, which is... obviously better than nothing.





Now, is the Pixel 10a a smarter purchase than the Pixel 9a ? At the time of this writing, yes, but only because the 9a is also marked down by $50 from its regular price of $499 with 128 gigs of internal storage space. If the older but perfectly acceptable Android mid-ranger goes $100 or $150 off list again, I believe you should strongly consider opting for that model over the 10a... unless you have your sights set on a phone from a different brand, of course.











In short, the Pixel 10a is not a bad investment... as long as you understand its inherent limitations in the raw power department..

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