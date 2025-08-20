Pixel 10 Pro Fold is official: big battery, big display – and the biggest delay ever
Google's new book style foldable starts at the same $1,799 price tag like its predecessor.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Schrödinger's cat – it's both here… and not here. Google's 2025 foldable is now presented on the stage at the Made by Google event, but it won't be available until October. That's a delay of over six weeks, but the wait may be worth it for you – let's see what this Pixel 10 Pro Fold is all about!
In a nutshell:
- 8-inch main display, 2076 x 2152 OLED, 120 Hz, HDR, 3,000-nit peak brightness
- 6.4-inch top display, 1080 x 2364 OLED, 120 Hz, HDR, 3,000-nit peak brightness
- Hinge built with multi-alloy steel and aerospace-grade aluminum, rated for over a decade of folds
- 5,015 mAh battery, up to 30+ hours of use, 84 hours with Extreme Battery Saver, 30W wired fast charging, 15W Qi2 wireless charging
- Five cameras: 48 MP wide, 10.5 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP telephoto, 10 MP front (outer), 10 MP inner (foldable)
- 16 GB RAM, 256/512 GB, or 1 TB storage
- Google Tensor G5 processor, Titan M2 security chip, dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Android 16, seven years of OS and security updates
On the outside: displays, hinge, dimensions
Image by Google
Closed, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold works just like any other slab phone thanks to its 6.4-inch Actua display, which delivers 1080 x 2364 resolution at 408 PPI (yes, it's sharp) and supports refresh rates up to 120Hz. With HDR support and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, visibility outdoors should not be a concern. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 adds an extra layer of protection, though, as with any foldable, durability remains something users will keep an eye on.
Unfolding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the name of the game here. It reveals the main 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, which essentially turns the phone into a tablet-sized screen. At 2076 x 2152 resolution, it offers more room for multitasking or media, with the same high brightness and HDR capabilities as the cover screen.
The hinge, built from multi-alloy steel with aerospace-grade aluminum, is designed for strength and smooth folding. How well it holds up over time will be worth watching, but Google says it has been tested to handle over a decade of use, assuming around 50 folds per day.
In terms of size and weight, the phone measures 155.2 mm tall and 76.3 mm wide when folded, expanding to 150.4 mm wide when opened. At 258 grams, it is heavier than a standard phone, though not unusually so for a foldable. Its thickness ranges from 10.8 mm closed to just 5.2 mm when unfolded, making it slimmer in hand than its folded profile suggests.
Of course, that's no match for phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Oppo Find N5, which measure under 9 mm when folded. But, hey, not everyone insists on having a super-thin phone anyway!
Overall, the external hardware of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold shows refinements over earlier models: brighter screens, thinner bezels, and a more robust hinge. The design does not radically change what a foldable can do, but that was known for months thanks to early leaks.
On the inside: battery, Tensor G5, RAM, storage
Image by Google
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes a small but meaningful step up in battery capacity compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That's always a plus in my book.
Last year's model carried a 4,650 mAh cell, while the new device increases that to 5,015 mAh. On paper, that's not a huge jump, but paired with the more efficient Tensor G5 chip and adaptive software, Google claims it can deliver over 30 hours of use on a single charge.
With Extreme Battery Saver turned on, it could stretch up to 84 hours, which is also higher than what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold managed.
Charging speeds remain similar, with 50 percent reached in about 30 minutes using a 30W charger. Wireless charging has been upgraded to Qi2-certified 15W support, offering more consistent charging across compatible accessories. In short, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's battery isn't dramatically different from its predecessor, but the refinements in capacity, efficiency, and charging tech should give it a noticeable edge in day-to-day use. Still, it's lagging behind, say, Honor's Magic V5 foldable and its 6,100 mAh battery cell.
Image by Google
For memory and storage, the device comes with 16 GB of RAM and options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB of internal storage.
At the core of it all is Google's Tensor G5 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. Early raw benchmarks suggest it may not match the very fastest chips in competing devices – that's a Snapdragon 8 Elite reference right there – but Google insists on putting the same silicon across all of its devices in a given family.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports dual SIM, with one physical nano-SIM slot alongside eSIM support, offering flexibility, as I've argued earlier.
Cameras: three on the back plus two selfie snappers
Image by Google
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers a five-camera system that aims to handle nearly every scenario, from wide (and wild) landscapes to close-ups and selfies.
- 48 MP Main Camera: ƒ/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2" sensor size
- 10.5 MP Ultrawide Camera: ƒ/2.2 aperture, 127° field of view, 1/3.4" sensor size, autofocus with Macro Focus
- 10.8 MP Telephoto Camera: ƒ/3.1 aperture, 23° field of view, 1/3.2" sensor size, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 20x
- Front Camera (Outer Display): 10 MP Dual PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° field of view
- Inner Camera (Foldable Display): 10 MP Dual PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° field of view
On the front, Google provides two 10 MP selfie cameras – one embedded in the outer screen and another inside on the foldable display.
For video, the system supports 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second, Night Sight video, and various stabilization modes such as Cinematic Pan and Active Stabilization. Users can experiment with astrophotography timelapses, macro video, or 10-bit HDR recording, depending on the scenario.
Google rounds this out with its signature AI-driven editing tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Pixel Studio, giving users the ability to refine and transform shots after capture.
Features, sensors, OS and software support
Image by Google
Like any other modern Pixel, the new Google Fold brings together security, long-term software support, and a whole bunch of safety features. Google has built end-to-end protections into the device, with the Tensor security core, Titan M2 chip, and Trusted Execution Environment, along with anti-malware, anti-phishing, and spam protection in Google Phone and Messages.
A VPN by Google is included at no extra cost (where available), and the phone's aerospace-grade aluminum frame has a fingerprint-resistant coating.
Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates, and the phone launches with Android 16.
Safety features in the US include Satellite SOS, Crisis Alerts, Car Crash Detection, Safety Check, Emergency Location Service, and integration with Emergency Contacts and Medical Info, as well as support for Earthquake Alerts and Theft Protection.
In the box, users get a 1-meter USB-C cable and a SIM tool. Together, these features make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a secure, well-supported, and versatile device.
Price and availability: is it the one for you?
Image by Google
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, which is the same price as last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
However, the phone is getting delayed until October 9, 2025.
If you're not in a hurry and you're a Google fan – and, most importantly, if you want to experiment with the foldable form factor – it might be a good idea to wait until October and get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Sure, it's not the thinnest foldable out there, nor the one with the largest battery cell, but it might be the one for you and your needs. Also, it's great that there isn't a price hike!
Google's new foldable focuses on balance. It offers an 8-inch main display with tablet-like versatility, high peak brightness, and a hinge tested for years of daily use. Personally, I'm a fan of big screens and find them super cool.
The battery is impressive at 5,015 mAh and that's another big plus for me. The five-camera system is versatile, but probably not on par with Chinese rivals – but we'll conduct our own camera tests and we'll keep you posted about the results.
Compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Pixel's displays are brighter and its hinge durability claims more ambitious. An easy win for the Pixel.
Against the Z Fold 7, though, it still feels heavier and thicker, showing Google hasn't quite caught up to Samsung's refinements in slimness and portability.
It's going to be interesting when Apple's foldable finally arrives (maybe in 2026): and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be a solid contender for your money.
