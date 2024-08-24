Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Pixel Screenshots and Studio only available in eight countries for now

By
0comments
Pixel Screenshots and Studio only available in eight countries for now
With the Google Pixel 9 now out in stores, two AI-powered features a lot of you are probably looking forward to are Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio. But, for now at least, both these features are only available in eight countries.

Pixel Screenshots is able to extract useful information from your screenshots, available to be recalled later using simple queries. Whereas Pixel Studio lets you generate images from text prompts and then edit them with further prompts until you have the perfect AI-generated image.

Though the Pixel 9 series has launched in a lot more than eight countries, only the following have access to both aforementioned AI goodies:

  • United States
  • Canada
  • United Kingdom
  • Ireland
  • Australia
  • Singapore
  • India
  • And Malaysia

Video Thumbnail
The Pixel 9 has launched to generally very positive reviews. | Video credit — Google

Now, this doesn’t really mean anything other than the fact that users in other countries have to wait a little longer. How much longer, we don’t know yet. But I’d be very surprised if Google doesn’t bring its AI to every place it can as soon as possible.

Naturally, the AI features are optional. You can toggle off Pixel Screenshots and simply not use Pixel Studio. However, seeing how much all the big companies are boasting about their AI models, I think it’ll be hard to keep your life free of AI for too long.

These AI features aren’t the only reason the Pixel 9 lineup looks great. Google couldn’t stop talking about Gemini, but the phones also come with much better processors and cameras. The recent news about enabling support for 16 KB page sizes on Android will only make these phones perform even better in the coming years.

Google’s Pixel 9 is shaping up to become one of the best phones to buy today. But you might have to wait longer than others to experience their full glory it seems.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
FCC effectively kills off T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions (for now)
FCC effectively kills off T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions (for now)

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless