Pixel Screenshots and Studio only available in eight countries for now
With the Google Pixel 9 now out in stores, two AI-powered features a lot of you are probably looking forward to are Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio. But, for now at least, both these features are only available in eight countries.
Pixel Screenshots is able to extract useful information from your screenshots, available to be recalled later using simple queries. Whereas Pixel Studio lets you generate images from text prompts and then edit them with further prompts until you have the perfect AI-generated image.
Though the Pixel 9 series has launched in a lot more than eight countries, only the following have access to both aforementioned AI goodies:
- United States
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Ireland
- Australia
- Singapore
- India
- And Malaysia
The Pixel 9 has launched to generally very positive reviews. | Video credit — Google
Now, this doesn’t really mean anything other than the fact that users in other countries have to wait a little longer. How much longer, we don’t know yet. But I’d be very surprised if Google doesn’t bring its AI to every place it can as soon as possible.
These AI features aren’t the only reason the Pixel 9 lineup looks great. Google couldn’t stop talking about Gemini, but the phones also come with much better processors and cameras. The recent news about enabling support for 16 KB page sizes on Android will only make these phones perform even better in the coming years.
Google’s Pixel 9 is shaping up to become one of the best phones to buy today. But you might have to wait longer than others to experience their full glory it seems.
Naturally, the AI features are optional. You can toggle off Pixel Screenshots and simply not use Pixel Studio. However, seeing how much all the big companies are boasting about their AI models, I think it’ll be hard to keep your life free of AI for too long.
