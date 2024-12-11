Google brings more creative tools to the Pixel Studio app
With the December 2024 Pixel Drop, Google finally delivered the long-awaited Gboard integration for the Pixel Studio app. But it turns out that wasn't the whole story, as the latest Pixel Studio update brings even more features to the table.
The latest Feature Drop changelog only mentioned Gboard integration, which was exciting enough on its own – offering the ability to generate AI-powered images while typing. But this update goes beyond that, elevating sticker creation to a whole new level.
All your custom stickers will appear in the "Stickers" tab, stored alongside Pixel Studio's default ones. From there, you can view, manage, or even delete creations that don't meet your expectations.
The available styles include freestyle, 3D cartoon, video game, cinematic, sketch, anime, sticker art, claymation, crochet, watercolor, construction paper, vector art, and patches.
For now, this latest update is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series. It's no shocker that Google is doubling down on AI-powered features – after all, since the Pixel 8 series, it's been leveraging AI to introduce capabilities that weren't feasible before.
The latest Feature Drop changelog only mentioned Gboard integration, which was exciting enough on its own – offering the ability to generate AI-powered images while typing. But this update goes beyond that, elevating sticker creation to a whole new level.
The Pixel Studio 1.4 update introduces a new "Stickers" tab under the "My projects" menu, adding new tools for creative expression powered by generative AI. Within this tab, you'll find a "Create a sticker" option, opening up new possibilities for crafting personalized stickers.
Pixel Studio provides new ways to create stickers. | Image credit – 9to5Google
After updating, Pixel Studio provides two ways to create stickers: "Make one from an existing photo" or "Describe your sticker." The latter functions like other AI-powered image generators, offering a text box where you can input a detailed prompt to bring your idea to life.
All your custom stickers will appear in the "Stickers" tab, stored alongside Pixel Studio's default ones. From there, you can view, manage, or even delete creations that don't meet your expectations.
Google is also rolling out "Style suggestions" for image creation as part of a server-side update to Pixel Studio. This feature lets you apply various creative styles to your generated images, giving them a unique look and feel.
The available styles include freestyle, 3D cartoon, video game, cinematic, sketch, anime, sticker art, claymation, crochet, watercolor, construction paper, vector art, and patches.
For now, this latest update is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series. It's no shocker that Google is doubling down on AI-powered features – after all, since the Pixel 8 series, it's been leveraging AI to introduce capabilities that weren't feasible before.
Personally, I don't find these features particularly exciting since I honestly can't remember the last time I used a sticker in a chat. But I can see how it might add a fun touch and a bit more personality to someone's conversations.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: