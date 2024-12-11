Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google brings more creative tools to the Pixel Studio app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A set of three images showcasing Google's new AI-powered sticker creation feature.
With the December 2024 Pixel Drop, Google finally delivered the long-awaited Gboard integration for the Pixel Studio app. But it turns out that wasn't the whole story, as the latest Pixel Studio update brings even more features to the table.

The latest Feature Drop changelog only mentioned Gboard integration, which was exciting enough on its own – offering the ability to generate AI-powered images while typing. But this update goes beyond that, elevating sticker creation to a whole new level.

The Pixel Studio 1.4 update introduces a new "Stickers" tab under the "My projects" menu, adding new tools for creative expression powered by generative AI. Within this tab, you'll find a "Create a sticker" option, opening up new possibilities for crafting personalized stickers.

Pixel Studio provides new ways to create stickers. | Image credit – 9to5Google

After updating, Pixel Studio provides two ways to create stickers: "Make one from an existing photo" or "Describe your sticker." The latter functions like other AI-powered image generators, offering a text box where you can input a detailed prompt to bring your idea to life.

All your custom stickers will appear in the "Stickers" tab, stored alongside Pixel Studio's default ones. From there, you can view, manage, or even delete creations that don't meet your expectations.

Google is also rolling out "Style suggestions" for image creation as part of a server-side update to Pixel Studio. This feature lets you apply various creative styles to your generated images, giving them a unique look and feel.

The available styles include freestyle, 3D cartoon, video game, cinematic, sketch, anime, sticker art, claymation, crochet, watercolor, construction paper, vector art, and patches.

For now, this latest update is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series. It's no shocker that Google is doubling down on AI-powered features – after all, since the Pixel 8 series, it's been leveraging AI to introduce capabilities that weren't feasible before.

Personally, I don't find these features particularly exciting since I honestly can't remember the last time I used a sticker in a chat. But I can see how it might add a fun touch and a bit more personality to someone's conversations.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless