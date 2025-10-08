iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

A timely update may be waiting for your older Pixel Watch.

Wear OS 6 Header
The brand-new Google Pixel Watch 4 is arriving soon, but Google isn’t leaving its old users behind. As recently spotted, the latest Wear OS 6 software is already rolling out to previous generation Pixel Watches, ensuring they get the newest features without needing an upgrade.

What's in the new update?


Just as the shiny new Pixel Watch 4 is set to hit store shelves, Google has started pushing its latest software, Wear OS 6, to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. It’s always a bit of a nail-biter wondering if older tech will get left in the dust when a new model comes out, but Google is doing right by its users this time.

The update appears to be rolling out widely, with users on Reddit from different locations (U.S. to Europe), reporting that they've received it — suggesting this isn't a limited release. It’s great to see Google getting this update out the door so quickly, bringing fresh features to watches that are one or two years old. This move ensures that users who aren’t quite ready to shell out for new hardware can still enjoy the latest and greatest software experience Google has to offer.

Why is this important?

Screenshot of Pixel Watch 3 &amp;quot;About&amp;quot; screen
The Pixel Watch 2 and 3 are now getting the Wear OS 6 update. | Image credit — PhoneArena

In the world of smartwatches, software support is a massive deal. It’s what keeps your device feeling new, secure, and functional. For a long time, the Wear OS ecosystem was a bit of a mess, with inconsistent updates. However, Google’s current approach puts it in a much better position against its main rival, Samsung. While Samsung also uses Wear OS, they have their own spin on it as well as their own update schedule and promise a solid four years of OS upgrades for their Galaxy Watches.

By delivering Wear OS 6 to older models simultaneously with the launch of the Pixel Watch 4, Google is sending a clear message that they are serious about supporting their hardware. This builds confidence in the Pixel ecosystem and makes the older watches a far more tempting value proposition.

Have you gotten the Wear OS 6 update on an old Pixel Watch yet?

Vote View Result


This is the way it should be


Launching a new device while simultaneously updating the old ones is a fantastic, pro-consumer move. It shows that Google is committed to the long-term experience, not just the initial sale, and it makes me feel a lot better about recommending a Pixel Watch to friends and family.

While the Pixel Watch 4 will undoubtedly have hardware advantages, the fact that a Pixel Watch 2 or 3 user gets the refreshed Wear OS 6 experience is a huge win. For me, it makes holding onto an older device for another year a very viable option.

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

Johanna Romero
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless