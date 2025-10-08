Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

What's in the new update?



The update appears to be rolling out widely, with users on Reddit from different locations (U.S. to Europe), reporting that they've received it — suggesting this isn't a limited release. It's great to see Google getting this update out the door so quickly, bringing fresh features to watches that are one or two years old. This move ensures that users who aren't quite ready to shell out for new hardware can still enjoy the latest and greatest software experience Google has to offer.



In the world of smartwatches, software support is a massive deal. It’s what keeps your device feeling new, secure, and functional. For a long time, the Wear OS ecosystem was a bit of a mess, with inconsistent updates. However, Google’s current approach puts it in a much better position against its main rival, Samsung. While Samsung also uses Wear OS, they have their own spin on it as well as their own update schedule and promise a solid four years of OS upgrades for their Galaxy Watches.



By delivering Wear OS 6 to older models simultaneously with the launch of the Pixel Watch 4, Google is sending a clear message that they are serious about supporting their hardware. This builds confidence in the Pixel ecosystem and makes the older watches a far more tempting value proposition.





This is the way it should be









While the Pixel Watch 4 will undoubtedly have hardware advantages, the fact that a Pixel Watch 2 or 3 user gets the refreshed Wear OS 6 experience is a huge win. For me, it makes holding onto an older device for another year a very viable option. Launching a new device while simultaneously updating the old ones is a fantastic, pro-consumer move. It shows that Google is committed to the long-term experience, not just the initial sale, and it makes me feel a lot better about recommending a Pixel Watch to friends and family.







