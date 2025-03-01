GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than cheap at 48% off on Amazon

Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
Samsung users with a taste for Galaxy wearables—now's the time to buy your next timepiece! The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 model has dropped to an almost too-low-to-be-true price thanks to Amazon's eye-popping 48% discount. For context, that equates to $183 in savings on the LTE model.

Save 48% on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE

$183 off (48%)
Want to score a huge deal on your next Galaxy Watch model? Consider the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE! This buddy is a huge 48% off its original price at Amazon right now, making it a great pick for budget-conscious users.
Buy at Amazon

Are there any other merchants letting you buy this stylish Wear OS timepiece that usually costs nearly $380 for less than $200? As it turns out, there are none. Best Buy has a Geek Squad refurbished model for $179.99, but not everyone is OK with purchasing used tech. In other words, Amazon is giving you a wonderful savings opportunity you should definitely check out.

The Galaxy Watch 6 features a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display in its larger 44mm variant, offering superb visibility indoors and outdoors. Not only is the touchscreen a delight to look at, but it's also quite robust. That's because you get sapphire glass that covers both the display and the bottom part of the unit, improving its durability against accidental mishaps.

While it lacks a rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, its Wear OS makes navigation simple and intuitive. As you may know, intuitive UI is still absent in Garmin watches. That said, this fella doesn't offer the same inspiring battery life as Garmin's Venu 3, giving you about a day and a half between charges.

What about its features? This Galaxy Watch focuses on helping users improve their sleep and create a healthy routine with its advanced Sleep Coaching feature. As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, you also get Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency scores. Those help you get a more in-depth understanding of your sleep. On top of that, this buddy detects naps.

Health-oriented features like workout tracking, heart rate measurements, an ECG app, body composition analysis, and more are also here. Additionally, since this is the LTE variant, you can take and make phone calls directly from your wrist, even with no smartphone nearby.

The Galaxy Watch 6 may no longer be the latest timepiece for Samsung watch fans now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7 models. However, it's an absolute steal at its current 48% discount. If you've been eyeing a 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 model with LTE, now's the time to buy it. Head to Amazin and save before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

