The Galaxy Tab S9+ is making a comeback at an epic 40% off at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is back under the spotlight, thanks to Walmart's latest clearance sale.

Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
Galaxy Tab S9+ on a white table showcases its beautiful display.
Looking for a flagship Galaxy Tab, but don’t want to cough up nearly $850 for the Galaxy Tab S10+? Well, its predecessor is the perfect alternative. Yep — the Galaxy Tab S9+ is once again under the spotlight, and its latest discount is absolutely irresistible.

Galaxy Tab S9+: down by 40% at Walmart

$671 50
$1119
$448 off (40%)
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is an incredibly good bargain right now! Walmart is having a clearance sale on the 512GB variant in Graphite, which saves you a massive 40%! That's an incredibly good deal for flagship Samsung tablet buyers who don't want to overspend.
Buy at Walmart

Walmart is now giving you an epic 40% discount on the 512GB Graphite variant — a clearance deal that slashes the $1,119 tablet to $671.50. And yes, that’s still a hefty price for a tablet released in 2023, but hey — the Tab S9+ still packs a punch to this day!

With its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and excellent 120Hz refresh rate, the device delivers stunning visuals. Expect superb resolution, vivid colors — everything you could ask for. Performance is spot-on as well, even though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset isn’t the latest or greatest Qualcomm processor.

In our Galaxy Tab S9+ review, we’ve pointed out that the slate isn’t just suitable for everyday tasks but also for gaming. And with 12GB RAM and Samsung DeX on deck, you can connect peripherals for a full-blown desktop experience.

Let’s not forget about software support. While it ships with Android 13 right out of the box, you’re guaranteed regular OS upgrades until Android 17. That means it’s still contemporary, and software patches will continue until 2028.

What about battery life? The Android tablet packs a hefty 10,090mAh battery under the hood, delivering nearly six and a half hours of streaming and over eight and a half hours of nonstop browsing. Factor in the S Pen in the box, and you’ve got a real champ.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S9+ might be old, but it’s still a gem! And now, you can get the 512GB model for $448 off its original price at Walmart! Save big before it disappears.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless