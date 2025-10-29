Leaked Galaxy S26 performance scores confirm Samsung is on the right track
Your Samsung Galaxy S26 phone will be one of the most powerful flagship smartphones of 2026.
Samsung has, according to numerous reports now, decided to not only bring its 2 nm in-house Exynos 2600 processor to the Galaxy S26, but also the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While I think that the Snapdragon vs Exynos debate needs to be retired, many of you still care deeply about which processor is powering your Galaxy flagship.
Previous Exynos 2600 performance scores showed a chipset that was more powerful than both the Apple A19 Pro, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. According to the previous benchmarks, the Exynos 2600 performed as follows:
Now, the new scores that have shown up on Geekbench today for the Exynos 2600 are higher:
Those are some very impressive numbers. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 2,865 and 9,487 respectively. Apple’s A19 Pro chip, meanwhile, has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 3,753 and 9,702 respectively.
Exynos 2600 beats Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 too, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. In a purely numbers-focused comparison, it does seem like Samsung’s chip is thrashing the competition, and that the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S26 will be far better than their Snapdragon counterparts.
However, benchmarks have never told the full story before, and they likely never will. As much as I want Samsung to perfect Exynos, we need to acknowledge some basic facts.
As I’ve said before, the debate over Snapdragon or Exynos needs to end, as no normal user will ever even be able to tell which chip their phone is powered by. Both of these processors are ridiculously good at their jobs, and you’ll be happy with whichever version of the Galaxy S26 you get.
But the simple truth of the matter is that we cannot tell which one will be objectively better. Perhaps Exynos will finally improve its battery efficiency and overheating problems, and perhaps it will not.
If the latter is the case, then Snapdragon will still remain a fan favorite. But Samsung is most definitely on the right track here. I’d say it’ll only be a few more years before Exynos processors are just as good, if not better, than the Snapdragon chips.
Which is why you’ll be very pleased to hear that the latest Exynos 2600 benchmarks are even better than the last ones. Indicating that Samsung is successfully getting some last-minute improvements in before launch.
Exynos 2600 performance scores going higher
Previous Exynos 2600 performance scores showed a chipset that was more powerful than both the Apple A19 Pro, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. According to the previous benchmarks, the Exynos 2600 performed as follows:
- Single-core: 3,309
- Multi-core: 11,256
Now, the new scores that have shown up on Geekbench today for the Exynos 2600 are higher:
- Single-core: 3,455
- Multi-core: 11,621
Those are some very impressive numbers. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 2,865 and 9,487 respectively. Apple’s A19 Pro chip, meanwhile, has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 3,753 and 9,702 respectively.
Will the Exynos Galaxy S26 phones be better?
The entire Galaxy S25 series uses Snapdragon. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Exynos 2600 beats Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 too, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. In a purely numbers-focused comparison, it does seem like Samsung’s chip is thrashing the competition, and that the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S26 will be far better than their Snapdragon counterparts.
However, benchmarks have never told the full story before, and they likely never will. As much as I want Samsung to perfect Exynos, we need to acknowledge some basic facts.
It all remains to be seen
As I’ve said before, the debate over Snapdragon or Exynos needs to end, as no normal user will ever even be able to tell which chip their phone is powered by. Both of these processors are ridiculously good at their jobs, and you’ll be happy with whichever version of the Galaxy S26 you get.
But the simple truth of the matter is that we cannot tell which one will be objectively better. Perhaps Exynos will finally improve its battery efficiency and overheating problems, and perhaps it will not.
If the latter is the case, then Snapdragon will still remain a fan favorite. But Samsung is most definitely on the right track here. I’d say it’ll only be a few more years before Exynos processors are just as good, if not better, than the Snapdragon chips.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: