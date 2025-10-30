Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Samsung promises the Galaxy S26 with more AI, a custom chip, and new camera sensors

Samsung all but confirms many of the Galaxy S26 rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung promises the Galaxy S26 with more AI, a custom chip, and new camera sensors
Samsung had a great quarter, beating forecasts and pleasantly surprising investors by more than doubling its operating profit from the previous quarter. While announcing this news, the company also used the occasion to tease the Galaxy S26, talking about AI, a new chipset, and camera sensors.

Samsung says the Galaxy S26 is going to be revolutionary


It’s only natural for a company to boast about its products, but Samsung sounds even more confident than usual when it talks about the Galaxy S26. During the Q3 2025 earnings call, Danie Araujo, Samsung’s VP of Mobile Experience Division, said that the upcoming flagship lineup will feature revolutionary improvements in some key areas, all but confirming some of the rumors about it.

The Galaxy S26 series will revolutionize the user experience with user-centric, next-gen AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.
Danie Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division, October 2025

It is very likely that Samsung uses the Exynos 2600 chipset on the Galaxy S26 series. That would be the first 2nm chip produced by the company’s foundry. However, other reports claim that the company will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at least in some regions. That would mean Samsung will return to the dual-chip strategy we’ve seen in previous years.

Both those strategies could explain the “custom AP” claim. If Samsung goes for a Qualcomm processor, it’s likely to be a customized “For Galaxy” version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. However, nothing is certain yet, as Araujo said that the company is still evaluating the chip situation.

One thing that remains unclear is what changes the Galaxy S26 cameras will undergo. Most rumors claim that at least one of the sensors will be new, which is now confirmed, but we’re yet to learn more details about that.

More AI and different form factors are coming



Samsung’s strategy to keep the momentum includes doubling down on AI across its portfolio. The company says that the Galaxy S26 and all its new foldables will be AI-powered, and it also plans new AI features for the Galaxy Watches. The Galaxy Buds 4, which have started showing up in leaks recently, are also all but confirmed, as the company mentioned it plans to grow its TWS lineup.

Part of the company’s 2026 plans is AI leadership and innovative form factors, including new foldable products. Araujo mentioned that the company plans to “provide new experiences,” probably referring to the upcoming Galaxy Trifold.

On a less positive note, Samsung expects some key components, such as memory, to become more expensive. That could lead to price increases for upcoming smartphones.

What about the batteries, Samsung?


If I could choose an area where Samsung should focus, I’d go for its batteries. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature the same 5,000 mAh battery we’ve been seeing for years, while other brands are going over 7,000 mAh. Addressing that would feel more meaningful than adding more AI features with questionable utility.
