Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be a performance beast.
Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra | Image Credit - Phonearena
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly receive a power boost not just from a new-generation chip but also the latest RAM technology.
Leaker Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory with a speed of up to 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps). This component will apparently be sourced from memory producer Micron.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have faster RAM than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, like most top Android phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Mobile Platform, comes with LPDDR5X built on Micron's previous-gen 1β (1-beta) process technology and delivers speeds up to 9.6 Gbps.
In contrast, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's RAM will be based on Micron's 1γ (1-gamma) DRAM technology.
Galaxy S26 Ultra's memory chip will be faster and more power-efficient. | Image Credit - Micron
Micron claims that its 1γ LPDDR5X offers the industry's fastest RAM speed — 10.7 Gbps — which makes it ideal for AI use cases and data-intensive apps. Users can expect faster response and result delivery times.
1γ LPDDR5X also enables up to 20 percent power savings compared to 1-beta LPDDR5X memory. This means that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will burn through its charge at a slower rate than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The new component will also take up less space, coming in at just 0.61mm, potentially freeing up room for other components such as a larger camera sensor or a bigger battery.
Alternatively, Ice may be hinting at Samsung's 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM, which was announced last year. It's based on the 12nm process technology and is also faster and more power- and space-efficient than the previous-gen tech.
Last year, Samsung allegedly ran into some overheating issues, which is why 60 percent of Galaxy S25 devices featured Micron-made components. Though Samsung allegedly successfully fixed the LPDDR5X process issues, a June report said that it was testing Micron's LPDDR5X for the Galaxy S26 series.
Regardless of which supplier the company goes for, buyers can look forward to similar benefits.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to feature an upgraded design and a thinner profile. The Galaxy S25 is doing quite well and an improved Galaxy S26 Ultra with speedier performance will help the company build on that success.
