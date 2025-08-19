Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade – with one clever catch

Samsung’s rumored Flex Magic Pixel display could finally give you privacy without the usual hit to brightness and quality, but it comes with a surprising trade-off.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade – with one clever catch
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a performance powerhouse, based on rumors and leaks that have been circulating online over the past month or so. Alongside many cool changes that seem to be in the books for the new premium phone by Samsung, the company is also reportedly planning to introduce a new OLED display technology that may rely on AI to help protect your privacy. 

The tech is said to be developed by Samsung Display, called Flex Magic Pixel. This technology was already showcased at MWC and at the K-Display 2025 event this year by the South Korean tech giant. 

Now, the latest media reports coming from Samsung's home country indicate that the Flex Magic Pixel technology is now entering full-scale mass production. This could mean that the tech could be planned for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and potentially for the foldable phones in 2026 by the company. 

Basically, this display tech uses AI to control individual OLED panels and adjust viewing angles, which is frankly probably one of the more purposeful uses of AI. For example, if you open a bank app on your Galaxy S25 Ultra (obviously, bank apps have sensitive info), the AI may adjust the pixels automatically, thus restricting viewing angles. 

Almost how a privacy protector for your display works. People standing next to you or on the side may see dark on your screen instead of the display and its contents. With one bonus, though - usually these privacy screen protectors come with a trade-off. They negatively impact display quality and brightness, compromises that some people make against peeking at their displays. 

What’s the most important upgrade you want in your next Galaxy Ultra?

Vote View Result

With Flex Magic Pixel, the benefits of privacy protection are there, while at the same time, the display's full capabilities in brightness and quality are not compromised. 

If these rumors are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have one unique feature that other Android flagships don't boast with. 


Meanwhile, Samsung seems to be cooking up quite a lot of interesting things for its next year's release. For one, the branding may be revamped, according to rumors. The entry-level model in the Galaxy S26 series may instead be called the Galaxy S26 Pro. On the other hand, the Plus model in the lineup may get replaced by an ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge (or Galaxy S26 Air), and the third, most powerful and bad-ass model will reportedly be the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Recommended Stories
Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been very positive lately, so hopes are up for Samsung's next flagship phone. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with faster RAM than its predecessor, and also feature (finally) increased fast charging speeds for your convenience. 

Also, a huge camera upgrade is expected for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, an improvement for low-light photography with an f/1.4 aperture. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will face the likes of the yet-unannounced (but coming very soon) iPhone 17 Pro Max in the battle for the best flagship of 2026. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to come with a big redesign this year, if all the leaks are to be believed, featuring a new look for its camera island and, reportedly, a bigger battery. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also have to face the iPhone 18 next year in the fall. 

I personally think that this upgrade to its display is yet another reason to get excited about the 2026 premium Galaxy phone. At the end of the day, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is starting to sound like a really solid upgrade. 

You've got faster performance, better cameras, quicker charging, and now even a display that can protect your privacy without messing up the picture. If Samsung really pulls this off, the Ultra could be one of the most exciting phones to drop in 2026. Honestly, I'm pretty hyped for it.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless