The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade – with one clever catch
Samsung’s rumored Flex Magic Pixel display could finally give you privacy without the usual hit to brightness and quality, but it comes with a surprising trade-off.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a performance powerhouse, based on rumors and leaks that have been circulating online over the past month or so. Alongside many cool changes that seem to be in the books for the new premium phone by Samsung, the company is also reportedly planning to introduce a new OLED display technology that may rely on AI to help protect your privacy.
Now, the latest media reports coming from Samsung's home country indicate that the Flex Magic Pixel technology is now entering full-scale mass production. This could mean that the tech could be planned for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and potentially for the foldable phones in 2026 by the company.
With Flex Magic Pixel, the benefits of privacy protection are there, while at the same time, the display's full capabilities in brightness and quality are not compromised.
Meanwhile, Samsung seems to be cooking up quite a lot of interesting things for its next year's release. For one, the branding may be revamped, according to rumors. The entry-level model in the Galaxy S26 series may instead be called the Galaxy S26 Pro. On the other hand, the Plus model in the lineup may get replaced by an ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge (or Galaxy S26 Air), and the third, most powerful and bad-ass model will reportedly be the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Also, a huge camera upgrade is expected for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, an improvement for low-light photography with an f/1.4 aperture.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will face the likes of the yet-unannounced (but coming very soon) iPhone 17 Pro Max in the battle for the best flagship of 2026. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to come with a big redesign this year, if all the leaks are to be believed, featuring a new look for its camera island and, reportedly, a bigger battery. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also have to face the iPhone 18 next year in the fall.
I personally think that this upgrade to its display is yet another reason to get excited about the 2026 premium Galaxy phone. At the end of the day, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is starting to sound like a really solid upgrade.
You've got faster performance, better cameras, quicker charging, and now even a display that can protect your privacy without messing up the picture. If Samsung really pulls this off, the Ultra could be one of the most exciting phones to drop in 2026. Honestly, I'm pretty hyped for it.
The tech is said to be developed by Samsung Display, called Flex Magic Pixel. This technology was already showcased at MWC and at the K-Display 2025 event this year by the South Korean tech giant.
Now, the latest media reports coming from Samsung's home country indicate that the Flex Magic Pixel technology is now entering full-scale mass production. This could mean that the tech could be planned for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and potentially for the foldable phones in 2026 by the company.
Basically, this display tech uses AI to control individual OLED panels and adjust viewing angles, which is frankly probably one of the more purposeful uses of AI. For example, if you open a bank app on your Galaxy S25 Ultra (obviously, bank apps have sensitive info), the AI may adjust the pixels automatically, thus restricting viewing angles.
Almost how a privacy protector for your display works. People standing next to you or on the side may see dark on your screen instead of the display and its contents. With one bonus, though - usually these privacy screen protectors come with a trade-off. They negatively impact display quality and brightness, compromises that some people make against peeking at their displays.
If these rumors are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have one unique feature that other Android flagships don't boast with.
Galaxy S25 U and S24 U. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been very positive lately, so hopes are up for Samsung's next flagship phone. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with faster RAM than its predecessor, and also feature (finally) increased fast charging speeds for your convenience.
