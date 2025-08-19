The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade – with one clever catch

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Almost how a privacy protector for your display works. People standing next to you or on the side may see dark on your screen instead of the display and its contents. With one bonus, though - usually these privacy screen protectors come with a trade-off. They negatively impact display quality and brightness, compromises that some people make against peeking at their displays.





What’s the most important upgrade you want in your next Galaxy Ultra? Display innovations Camera improvements Faster charging Performance & RAM Display innovations 28.57% Camera improvements 28.57% Faster charging 14.29% Performance & RAM 28.57%

If these rumors are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have one unique feature that other Android flagships don't boast with.





Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra