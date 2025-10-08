Galaxy S26 release date: December launch not likely
Here's what rumors are saying about the potential release timeframe for the Galaxy S26 series.
The Galaxy S26 lineup is Samsung's next flagship lineup. Things are getting interesting with the rumors, and now, contrary to what was believed earlier, we may even see a Plus model in the series. Initially, it was believed that Samsung would release only the base Galaxy S26 (possibly with a 'Pro' moniker), a Galaxy S26 Edge, and an Ultra. But now, the S26 Plus may also be a part of the picture.
As per tradition, Galaxy S events are held on a Wednesday by Samsung. However, unlike Apple, Samsung has not been the most consistent company when it comes to the exact week or even month that these events occur.
In recent years, the South Korean tech giant has been pulling the date earlier and earlier at the beginning of the year.
Now, we have January 2026 as the potential Galaxy S26 announcement timeframe. Then, Wednesdays in the middle of the month of January are January 14 and January 21. Both are possible as announcement dates, and a December unveiling seems rather unlikely at this point.
Here are the dates that Samsung announced Galaxy S devices in previous years, and how that compares to what the potential Galaxy S26 release timeframe may look like:
Earlier in the year, tipster Digital Chat Station believed that Samsung may move the Galaxy S26 release earlier to better rival the iPhone 17 series. But as we get closer and closer to the month of December, the lack of leaks corroborating this speculation is pointing us to the belief that it won't really happen this way.
We're still not certain whether Samsung will include the Plus variant in the Galaxy S26 series. Earlier, rumors claimed the Plus model would be replaced by the Edge, but then, newer reports have thrown confusion into that.
So, expect a base Galaxy S26 (be it named Pro or not), a Galaxy S26 Plus (potentially), a super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge, and of course, the star of the show, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
This year, we saw a Galaxy S Edge model for the first time with the Galaxy S25 series. It launched later than the trio Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Ultra. However, next year may be different, because the Edge model won't be new, so if Samsung decides to launch it at all, it would make sense for it to launch with the rest of the lineup.
Basically, the potential January 2026 release date for the Galaxy S26 series means that you have a few more months to wait before you can buy one of these phones. So technically, it's not around the corner, but as we know, time flies, and before we know it, we'll be watching the Unpacked.
Expect a redesign, the Snapdragon-Exynos split may return, and it's possible that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may sport faster charging speeds (although reports about that are constantly contradicting each other at the moment).
Some of the camera sensors may get upgraded, while some may remain the same, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display may be the most top-notch display out there.
As for the release date, most leaks are now unanimous that the lineup may be announced in January. Earlier, there was a rumor about a December release, but it showed up only once online and has not been corroborated since.
Galaxy S26 announcement and release: dates to watch for
After the announcement of the phones, a couple of weeks of pre-order period follow, and after that, the lineup hits the shelves officially.
Galaxy S26 possible release date and previous years' comparison
Here are the dates that Samsung announced Galaxy S devices in previous years, and how that compares to what the potential Galaxy S26 release timeframe may look like:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Galaxy S26 series
|January 14 or January 21, 2026*
|February 2026*
|Galaxy S25 series
|January 22, 2025
|February 7, 2025
|Galaxy S24 series
|January 17, 2024
|January 31, 2024
|Galaxy S23 series
|February 1, 2023
|February 17, 2023
|Galaxy S22 series
|February 9, 2022
|February 25, 2022
|Galaxy S21 series
|January 14, 2021
|January 29, 2021
|Galaxy S20 series
|February 11, 2020
|March 6, 2020 in the US, March 13 in Europe
*Speculated dates: Wednesdays in the middle of January 2026
December rumors seem unlikely
So, for now, a December launch of the Galaxy S26 series is unlikely.
Galaxy S26 models: will all models launch at the same time?
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
This year, we saw a Galaxy S Edge model for the first time with the Galaxy S25 series. It launched later than the trio Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Ultra. However, next year may be different, because the Edge model won't be new, so if Samsung decides to launch it at all, it would make sense for it to launch with the rest of the lineup.
What's in it for you?
Basically, the potential January 2026 release date for the Galaxy S26 series means that you have a few more months to wait before you can buy one of these phones. So technically, it's not around the corner, but as we know, time flies, and before we know it, we'll be watching the Unpacked.
Expect a redesign, the Snapdragon-Exynos split may return, and it's possible that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may sport faster charging speeds (although reports about that are constantly contradicting each other at the moment).
Some of the camera sensors may get upgraded, while some may remain the same, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display may be the most top-notch display out there.
Of course, we still have months before the unveiling, so we will start learning even more about these phones in order to determine whether an upgrade is worth it. As we approach January, leakers are going to get even more active, so expect more details to surface about Samsung's flagship lineup in the coming weeks and months.
