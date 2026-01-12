Apple secures another massive Apple Watch legal win as AliveCor appeal fails

Federal appeals court upholds its 2024 ruling on Apple vs AliveCor battle

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The lower court's decision was affirmed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. It rejected AliveCor's claims that argued the Cupertino tech giant had illegally monopolized the market for heart rate analysis apps on watchOS.





Apple vs AliveCor and the Apple Watch

According to AliveCor, Apple's change of the algorithm caused its ECG KardiaBand to no longer be able to detect irregular heart rhythms. The company claimed that this was done so Apple could eliminate its competition in the heart rate analysis space. AliveCor wanted Apple to bring the old algorithm back.



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Do you think Apple should have to share all its Apple Watch algorithms with competitors? Yes, it’s fair for competition 30% No, Apple should keep them to itself 60% Not sure 10% Vote 10 Votes





Apple gets another legal win, and I'm not surprised





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