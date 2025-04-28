Samsung might move the unveiling of its Galaxy S26 line to better compete with iPhone

It isn't a surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, due out next January, will be powered in all markets by Qualcomm's next flagship application processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. To be more precise, the phone will get the tweaked variant of this silicon with the extra "for Galaxy" moniker. According to a machine translated Weibo post from Digital Chat Station , the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be unveiled in September instead of October which is when Qualcomm introduced its previous two flagship APs.





Why would Qualcomm move the unveiling to September from October? One possible reason for this move is that it would prevent MediaTek from hogging the media attention with the introduction of the Dimensity 9500 SoC which is also expected to take place in September (only four months away by the way). Not only is there a rather fierce rivalry brewing between the two fabless chip designers but both are expected to have their 2025 flagship APs manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).

Galaxy S26 series unveiling a month earlier, it could take place in December 2025. That would mean that pre-orders for both the Galaxy S26 lines took place in the same year. It also would help Samsung compete against the

Another possibility is that Samsung wants to start taking pre-orders for its flagship line a little earlier. Interestingly, should Samsung move theseries unveiling a month earlier, it could take place in December 2025. That would mean that pre-orders for both the Galaxy S25 andlines took place in the same year. It also would help Samsung compete against the iPhone 17 series by reducing the time gap between the release of both flagship lines.













The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will keep the 2 + 6 core configuration used on the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is made up of two Prime Cores running as fast as 4.32GHz (although the "for Galaxy" version would probably overclock this speed) and six Performance Cores clocked as fast as 3.53GHz. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the sequel will supposedly deliver a 25% increase in performance and the Adreno 840 GPU will reportedly offer a 30% increase in performance. Those figures come from a different Weibo post written approximately two weeks ago by the same source.



