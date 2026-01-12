Mac users are being targeted by a fake Grok app, and it's powered by AI

New Mac malware is written with the help of AI

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This fake Grok app is being distributed through a website that's made to resemble the real deal, not from the App Store on the Mac. Malicious users are reportedly using the domain "xaillc[.]com" for their fake website. There, the Grok AI app is being impersonated, and users are prompted to download a malicious installer named Grok.dmg.





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The malicious app behaves like the legit software. However, it runs hidden processes in the background that users aren't aware of.





Where do you usually download apps for your Mac? Only from the Mac App Store 60% From official developer websites 40% From anywhere, if it looks legit 0% I rarely download new apps 0% Vote 5 Votes

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This new Mac malware shows that AI is changing the threat game

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