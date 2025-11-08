Leaked Galaxy S26 sketch points to three semi-exciting changes
The Galaxy S26 won't look the same as the Galaxy S25.
Galaxy S26 Pro renders | Image Credit - Android Headlines
A sketch of what's purported to be the Galaxy S26 has been shared by the esteemed leaker Ice Universe. According to the leaked image, Samsung's upcoming entry-level flagship will feature a refreshed camera bump, a thinner profile, and Qi2 magnets.
A new look for the camera array
A Galaxy S26 sketch. | Image Credit - leaker Ice Universe"
Unlike the Galaxy S25, the S26 will have a horizontal camera island. Since the cameras have been affixed directly to the back for the past three generations, this redesign is a welcome change.
The sketch also indicates the presence of a circular cutout for magnets to enable native Qi2 charging. The charging tech will help with align with wireless chargers.
Lastly, the phone is expected to be trimmed down from 7.2 mm in thickness to just 6.9mm. The reduction in thickness might not be apparent in the diagram, but Ice has corroborated earlier leaks detailing the device's thinner profile.
What's in a name
Samsung was expected to call the base Galaxy S26 model the Galaxy S26 Pro, but abandoned the idea. The device is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch display, somewhat bigger than the outgoing model's 6.2-inch screen.
The device is said to be around 2.4mm taller and 0.9mm wider. With the camera bump, it will be 10mm thick, so the overall thickness will be greater than that of the Galaxy S25, which comes in at 8.45 mm.
Despite having a thinner body, the phone could pack a 4,300mAh battery.
Not enough changes to justify price hike
The Galaxy S26 will likely have the same megapixel count as its predecessor, but it will reportedly get a new primary sensor. Most variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but some regions will have to make do with Exynos 2600.
All in all, even with the design changes factored in, the Galaxy S26 doesn't look like a monumental upgrade. Nevertheless, it is rumored to cost more than the Galaxy S25, which starts at $800.
