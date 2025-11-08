Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Leaked Galaxy S26 sketch points to three semi-exciting changes

The Galaxy S26 won't look the same as the Galaxy S25.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 design
Galaxy S26 Pro renders | Image Credit - Android Headlines

A sketch of what's purported to be the Galaxy S26 has been shared by the esteemed leaker Ice Universe. According to the leaked image, Samsung's upcoming entry-level flagship will feature a refreshed camera bump, a thinner profile, and Qi2 magnets.

A new look for the camera array



Unlike the Galaxy S25, the S26 will have a horizontal camera island. Since the cameras have been affixed directly to the back for the past three generations, this redesign is a welcome change.

The sketch also indicates the presence of a circular cutout for magnets to enable native Qi2 charging. The charging tech will help with align with wireless chargers.

Lastly, the phone is expected to be trimmed down from 7.2 mm in thickness to just 6.9mm. The reduction in thickness might not be apparent in the diagram, but Ice has corroborated earlier leaks detailing the device's thinner profile.

What's in a name


Samsung was expected to call the base Galaxy S26 model the Galaxy S26 Pro, but abandoned the idea. The device is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch display, somewhat bigger than the outgoing model's 6.2-inch screen.

The device is said to be around 2.4mm taller and 0.9mm wider. With the camera bump, it will be 10mm thick, so the overall thickness will be greater than that of the Galaxy S25, which comes in at 8.45 mm.

Despite having a thinner body, the phone could pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Is the Galaxy S26 looking like a decent upgrade?

Vote View Result

Not enough changes to justify price hike


The Galaxy S26 will likely have the same megapixel count as its predecessor, but it will reportedly get a new primary sensor. Most variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but some regions will have to make do with Exynos 2600.

All in all, even with the design changes factored in, the Galaxy S26 doesn't look like a monumental upgrade. Nevertheless, it is rumored to cost more than the Galaxy S25, which starts at $800.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 6

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless