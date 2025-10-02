Galaxy S26 is coming: 8 biggest potential changes to expect in 2026



We are not just talking about the usual chip, camera, and design upgrades – Samsung might actually shake up the naming scheme and even switch up the models. So, let’s break down everything that’s been floating around about the S26 series.



A shuffle in the lineup: a new Galaxy S26 Pro model and no more Plus?



The standard Galaxy S26 might even get rebranded as the Galaxy S26 Pro, while the only name staying the same is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. In other words, Samsung's flagship family is about to look a little different on paper, even if not in practice.



Snapdragon for some, Exynos for others



The S25 lineup went all-in on Snapdragon 8 Elite, but with the S26, Samsung seems ready to bring back the split strategy. Early leaks suggest that the Ultra will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the regular (or Pro) and the Edge could be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2600.



That said, not everyone will see the Exynos in their region. If you’re in the US or South Korea, expect Snapdragon-only again.



60W charging speeds? Finally might happen





Samsung’s charging speeds have felt stuck in the past. The S25 Ultra topped out at 45W, which is pretty underwhelming for a 2025 flagship. The good news? Rumors suggest the S26 Ultra could jump to 60W wired charging . Still not the fastest out there, but it’s at least less embarrassing.



Qi2 wireless charging is on the table



Wireless charging is also getting some love. Samsung is reportedly adding Qi2 support – though it’s not clear if it’ll roll out across all models. Right now, leaks suggest the S26 Edge and Ultra will at least get it.



The Edge is rumored to come with built-in magnets for full Qi2 charging, lining it up nicely against the iPhone Air and Pixel 10



Recommended Stories A new look for the S Pen









Speaking of that S Pen, leaks show a slightly redesigned pen for the S26 Ultra. It looks rounder, which matches the softer, less boxy design Samsung started with the S25 Ultra.



The Ultra itself is also said to be getting more rounded corners, so it makes sense for the pen to follow the same style.



Camera upgrades across the board

Camera-wise, we are not looking at a full overhaul, but there are still some upgrades worth noting:



The Galaxy S26 may get a refreshed camera sensor for better image quality, though megapixel counts should stay the same.

may get a refreshed camera sensor for better image quality, though megapixel counts should stay the same. The Galaxy S26 Edge could add a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, on top of keeping its 200 MP main sensor.

could add a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, on top of keeping its 200 MP main sensor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to switch to a new 200 MP Sony sensor, sized at 1/1.1-inch (up from 1/1.3-inch). It’s a small jump in numbers, but in tiny smartphone camera terms, it’s a meaningful bump.

On top of that, one well-known leaker claims variable aperture could make a comeback in the Ultra.

Design tweaks coming in hot



Samsung isn't reinventing the wheel with the Galaxy S26, but there are a few design changes worth pointing out. For example, the base/Pro model might get a slimmer camera module with a new lens assembly.



But I think the Edge is the one to watch here. It could feature a wide camera island that stretches across the back, much like the latest iPhones and Pixels.



Meanwhile, the Ultra might slim down just a bit, with rumors saying it’ll be about 0.4 mm thinner than the S25 Ultra. Not a huge difference, but it seems the "thinness race" will continue next year, too. Aside from this, it may look pretty much the same as the current model.



A display that could raise the bar

Lastly, let's talk screens. The S26 Ultra could debut the new M14 OLED panel, which is rumored to be brighter, longer-lasting, and more power-efficient. That means not just prettier visuals, but also better battery life. If true, this could end up being one of the biggest reasons to go Ultra next year.





